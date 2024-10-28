Khao Yai park clarifies contractor resigned amid elephant concerns

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Khao Yai National Park has clarified that Sutthiporn Sinka, known as “Phlai Su” resigned from his duties of pushing back wild elephants rather than being transferred. He faced numerous complaints for using inappropriate methods that posed risks to tourists.

Sutthiporn, a contractor at Khao Yai National Park, was responsible for managing wild elephants that ventured onto visitor paths. As of yesterday, October 27, Chaiya Huayhongthong, the head of Khao Yai National Park, clarified that Sutthiporn had retired last year.

However, due to his capability in managing wild elephants, he was re-employed as a contractor under a temporary employment agreement.

Chaiya explained that a group of tourists had lodged complaints against Sutthiporn for his methods in managing wild elephants. Specifically, he would approach the elephants at dangerously close distances, sometimes using a motorcycle or walking within close range.

This behaviour encouraged groups of photographers and other tourists to follow suit, taking photos of both the elephants and Sutthiporn’s methods.

Chaiya continued, explaining that the park has since revised its approach to managing wild elephants. They have strengthened their central patrol team or the safety monitoring unit. This team is well-prepared with personnel and vehicles, working collaboratively to ensure that the methods used to manage elephants do not pose risks to either the staff or the tourists.

Khao Yai National Park has not transferred Sutthiporn to any other role as reported. Instead, he submitted his resignation as a contractor to pursue personal ventures, effective from November 1, Chaiya confirmed.

For tourists visiting Khao Yai National Park, Chaiya advised that if they encounter wild elephants in service zones or on paths without nearby staff, they should observe the elephants’ behaviour. If the elephants are foraging normally, tourists should avoid stopping to take photos or causing any disturbances.

Afterwards, tourists should call the Khao Yai National Park Visitor Centre at 08-6092-6529. This will enable the park to send a team to manage the situation safely, reported KhaoSod.