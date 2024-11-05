Foreigners brawl on Patong Beach sparks criticism of Thai laws

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:43, 05 November 2024| Updated: 17:43, 05 November 2024
97 1 minute read
Foreigners brawl on Patong Beach sparks criticism of Thai laws
Photo by TikTok/ @aifkiatprasert via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A viral video showing two foreigners fighting each other on a road along Patong Beach in Phuket sparked criticism of weaknesses in Thai laws.

A Thai man shared the video of the altercation on his TikTok account, @aifkiatprasert, yesterday, November 5. He later shared it with the news Facebook page, Phuket Times, before deleting it from his account. The page posted the video with a caption that read…

Advertisements

Foreigners fighting each other! Fights are available almost every night at Patong Beach boxing stadium.”

In the 16-second video, two foreign men can be seen brawling while one of them remains seated on a motorcycle. Their altercation caused a nearby parked motorcycle to be overturned. The report did not disclose details about the motive or specific circumstances of the fight.

Related news

The video sparked criticism from Thai netizens, aimed not only at the foreign men but also at Thai laws.

“This happened because Thai laws are so weak. Foreigners aren’t afraid. They just need to offer a gift basket or money to the police, and then both eyes and mouths are shut.”

“They would never do this in other countries. They’d be deported, blacklisted, or jailed. But everything is fine in Thailand. We spoil foreigners until they stop respecting locals.”

Advertisements

“Everything happens in Patong.”

“Everyone sees this, but the police don’t.”

Officers have not yet provided clarification about the incident to the public, and the two foreigners may have already resolved their conflict.

In a related story reported on October 28, a Thai national and two foreign men were seen fighting on Patong Beach, using a broom and wooden sticks as weapons. The foreigners were suspected to be tourists from an Arab country but no motive for the altercation was revealed.

Some netizens speculated that the Thai national in the video might be a transgender sex worker who argued with the two foreigners over a service fee. Others believed the Thai person could be a public transport service provider disputing a fare with the foreigners.

Police did not intervene in this case either.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Pet dog turned blind after vet visit in Central Thailand

Pet dog turned blind after vet visit in Central Thailand

Published: 17:50, 05 November 2024
Thai mother cages in drug-addicted son in Buriram (video)

Thai mother cages in drug-addicted son in Buriram (video)

Published: 17:34, 05 November 2024
Purr-fect: Chubby clouded leopard charms all at Chiang Mai Safari (video)

Purr-fect: Chubby clouded leopard charms all at Chiang Mai Safari (video)

Published: 17:20, 05 November 2024
Teenager collapses and dies during run in Phichit school

Teenager collapses and dies during run in Phichit school

Published: 17:10, 05 November 2024