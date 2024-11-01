Thai teacher’s close call: Drug addict hides in her room

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai teacher narrowly escaped danger after discovering a drug addict hiding in her welfare accommodation near a school in the Thong Pha Phum district, in Kanchanaburi province.

The teacher reported the incident to Thong Pha Phum Police Station on Wednesday, October 30, after finding the Thai man in her room. She shared CCTV footage with the police as evidence, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 20 year old Kanchai, yesterday, October 31.

In the first video, Kanchai, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, was seen pacing outside the teacher‘s welfare accommodation at around 1.29am on Wednesday. He then walked to the back of the accommodation and disappeared.

Another video captured the moment the teacher was standing outside her room, about to enter but stopped. She then made a phone call to a friend and quickly left the scene. As she was leaving, she turned around and saw Kanchai coming out of her room.

The teacher’s colleagues and staff at the school attempted to apprehend Kanchai but he managed to flee. The teacher subsequently reported the incident to the police.

The teacher later told Amarin TV that, upon approaching her room, she heard noises that suggested someone was inside. She called her friend, who advised her to leave, as seen in the video.

Police officers eventually arrested Kanchai yesterday, October 31, at his home in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, located 10 kilometres from the incident.

A community leader informed police that Kanchai had a history of drug use and often physically abused his mother when under the influence.

Police reported that Kanchai was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest and could not provide any information about the incident. He remains detained at the police station, awaiting questioning.

Following the incident, the school director was instructed to enhance security measures for teachers and other staff members living in the welfare accommodation.