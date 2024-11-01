Thai teacher’s close call: Drug addict hides in her room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:06, 01 November 2024| Updated: 13:06, 01 November 2024
79 1 minute read
Thai teacher’s close call: Drug addict hides in her room
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai teacher narrowly escaped danger after discovering a drug addict hiding in her welfare accommodation near a school in the Thong Pha Phum district, in Kanchanaburi province.

The teacher reported the incident to Thong Pha Phum Police Station on Wednesday, October 30, after finding the Thai man in her room. She shared CCTV footage with the police as evidence, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 20 year old Kanchai, yesterday, October 31.

Advertisements

In the first video, Kanchai, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, was seen pacing outside the teacher‘s welfare accommodation at around 1.29am on Wednesday. He then walked to the back of the accommodation and disappeared.

Another video captured the moment the teacher was standing outside her room, about to enter but stopped. She then made a phone call to a friend and quickly left the scene. As she was leaving, she turned around and saw Kanchai coming out of her room.

Related news

The teacher’s colleagues and staff at the school attempted to apprehend Kanchai but he managed to flee. The teacher subsequently reported the incident to the police.

The teacher later told Amarin TV that, upon approaching her room, she heard noises that suggested someone was inside. She called her friend, who advised her to leave, as seen in the video.

Police officers eventually arrested Kanchai yesterday, October 31, at his home in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, located 10 kilometres from the incident.

Advertisements

A community leader informed police that Kanchai had a history of drug use and often physically abused his mother when under the influence.

Police reported that Kanchai was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest and could not provide any information about the incident. He remains detained at the police station, awaiting questioning.

Following the incident, the school director was instructed to enhance security measures for teachers and other staff members living in the welfare accommodation.

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand plans retirement lottery for over 60s, launching 2025

Thailand plans retirement lottery for over 60s, launching 2025

Published: 13:41, 01 November 2024
Shocking tragedy: Electrician electrocuted in building mishap

Shocking tragedy: Electrician electrocuted in building mishap

Published: 13:35, 01 November 2024
Samut Prakan resident critically injured in Halloween shooting

Samut Prakan resident critically injured in Halloween shooting

Published: 13:24, 01 November 2024
Udon Thani man arrested for child prostitution scheme

Udon Thani man arrested for child prostitution scheme

Published: 13:17, 01 November 2024