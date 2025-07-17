Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

A Thai man slit his neighbour’s throat at a house in the northern province of Phetchabun in the early hours of this morning after wrongly suspecting her of stealing his mobile phone.

Officers from Chondean Police Station received a report of the brutal attack at 12.30am today, July 17, and responded to the scene, a residence in Tha Kham subdistrict, Chondaen district, Phetchabun. Rescuers from the Chondean Songkhor Foundation were also dispatched.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 48 year old Autchara, with a severe wound to her throat. The cut was more than 1.5 centimetres deep and 10 centimetres long. The knife used in the attack was recovered at the property.

The assailant was identified as 36 year old Surasak, who lived only 150 metres from Autchara. However, he fled the scene before officers arrived.

Autchara’s husband, 69 year old Khamron, told police that the couple were sleeping when Surasak knocked on their front door. Khamron answered the door, but Surasak refused to speak with him and insisted on seeing his wife.

Photo via Facebook/ ซูมชนแดน

Khamron explained that his wife was asleep, but Surasak pushed past him and immediately attacked Autchara, slitting her throat before fleeing.

Further investigation revealed that Surasak mistakenly believed Autchara stole his mobile phone. He went to her home to retrieve it, though she was innocent.

According to a report by Channel 7, Surasak had recently been released from prison. However, police did not disclose details of his previous offence.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area and eventually found Surasak hiding in a roadside forest near the house. He was taken into custody and transported to the police station for legal proceedings.

He was charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Surasak admitted to the attack but claimed Autchara had a history of theft within the community. According to the report on Amarin TV, Autchara’s condition is now stable.

