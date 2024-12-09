2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

Police arrested two Thai boys who mistakenly shot a 15 year old girl in the head on a road in the Phra Phrom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province last night, December 9, believing her to be their rival.

Officers from Phra Phrom Police Station launched an investigation into the attempted murder, which took place around midnight on Jang Hoon-Na Pru Road. Rescuers from the Pracha Ruamjai Foundation provided first aid at the scene to the victim, identified as 15 year old Piyada Kongmueng.

Piyada sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was immediately rushed to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

According to police, Piyada had been travelling to a nearby convenience store with five friends on two motorcycles, and the incident occurred close to her home. Piyada was riding with three friends on one motorcycle and was seated at the back.

When they reached the location of the attack, Piyada began feeling nauseous and asked to stop. The group pulled over, and Piyada got off the motorcycle to vomit while two male friends urinated nearby.

Suddenly, two suspects arrived on a dark blue motorcycle without a registration plate. The passenger pulled out a pistol and shot Piyada before fleeing the scene. None of her friends were targeted or harmed during the attack.

Police apprehended two suspects, aged 13 and 14, earlier this morning. According to KhaoSod, one of the suspects was the ex-boyfriend of one of Piyada’s friends. The suspects reportedly intended to kill the friend’s new boyfriend but mistakenly shot Piyada due to the darkness.

Given their ages, the suspects will be questioned in the presence of their parents and child protection specialists. Details of the charges against them have not yet been released.

Piyada remains in a critical condition at the hospital as police continue their investigation.

In a related story, two former vocational school students were shot by their rivals on a road in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok on November 27. Fortunately, they were able to flee the scene and seek help from workers at a grocery store.

There have been no reports of the arrest of the suspects who attacked them.