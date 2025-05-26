Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

A Thai man died in an explosion after attempting to bomb the house of his ex-girlfriend in the southern province of Surat Thani yesterday, May 25.

The explosion occurred at a residence in the Tha Chana district of Surat Thani at around 8am. The 34 year old man, Surapong Thongnark, was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained minor injuries.

The three injured victims were identified as 73 year old La-or Rodkird, 68 year old Samart Janyang, and 40 year old Sayan Rodkird. They are reportedly relatives of Surapong’s ex-girlfriend, Kan-onraphat.

Surapong had begun a relationship with Kan-onraphat two months prior, but she later decided to end the relationship. Not able to accept her decision, Surapong went to her home on the day of the incident to try to reconcile. When Kan-onraphat refused, Surapong physically assaulted her.

According to officers from Tha Chana Police Station, Kan-onraphat’s relatives intervened, allowing her to flee and hide inside the house.

Surapong then rushed to his car and returned with a bomb. He threw the device at Kan-onraphat’s relatives, but it initially failed to detonate. When he attempted to throw it again, the bomb exploded in his hand. He reportedly suffered severe injuries to his face and head and died immediately.

The family’s pickup, which was parked outside the house, sustained damage, including a shattered windscreen, due to the explosion.

Police searched Surapong’s vehicle for additional explosive devices or illegal items. While no further bombs or firearms were discovered, officers found 500 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the source of both the explosive device and the drugs. The specific type of bomb used remains under examination.

Surapong’s mother, 58 year old Ranjuan Pimdee, told DailyNews that her son worked as a motorcycle repair technician. She confirmed that he had been looking for Kan-onraphat and had rented a room near her house, but she had not expected him to commit such a violent act.