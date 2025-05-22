Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

A Thai man brutally assaulted the father of his ex-girlfriend at her home in the central province of Nakhon Sawan on Tuesday, May 20, leaving the victim with a serious brain bleed.

A 19 year old Thai woman named Sudarat took to her Facebook account to seek help after her 35 year old ex-boyfriend, Narate, attacked her father at around 4am on Tuesday. In her post, Sudarat stated that she had ended the relationship a long time ago due to Narate’s drug addiction and abusive behaviour.

According to Sudarat, Narate continued to harass and physically assault her more than ten times following their breakup. She tried to ignore his actions and forgive him, hoping he would eventually leave her life. She said she could no longer forgive him after he turned his violence towards her father.

Sudarat reported the incident to the police and shared the story online in the hope that anyone with information about Narate’s whereabouts would inform her or the authorities.

A video of the assault was attached to her post, showing Narate repeatedly kicking her father in the face. The father was lying on the ground outside the house, too badly injured to defend himself. Sudarat, who was inside the house at the time, shouted at Narate to stop.

In an interview with Channel 3, Sudarat revealed that Narate came to her house after learning that she was with her new boyfriend. He attempted to break into the property and demanded that she come outside to speak with him.

When Sudarat refused, Narate damaged the family car, prompting her to call her father to come and check the vehicle. Her father tried to reason with Narate and asked him to stop his behaviour and stay away from Sudarat. This reportedly enraged Narate.

Sudarat added that Narate threatened to harm her and her new boyfriend, and stole the boyfriend’s motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Her father sustained a serious brain haemorrhage and a wound to his mouth. He remains under close medical supervision in a hospital, but his condition is reportedly stable.

Sudarat also stated that Narate later called her mother to express remorse for the incident, but continued to blame Sudarat, claiming he would not have attacked her father if she had agreed to speak with him.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle but have not yet located Narate. Officers received a tip-off that he may have fled Nakhon Sawan and is now hiding in Uthai Thani. Authorities are coordinating with local police in the province to track him down and make an arrest.

While many netizens condemned the attacker, some criticised Sudarat and her boyfriend for not coming out of the house to help her father. Others suggested that she should have reported Narate’s abusive behaviour and drug use to the police much earlier to protect her family from harm.