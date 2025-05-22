Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

Victim repeatedly kick in head and left with brain bleed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin19 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A Thai man brutally assaulted the father of his ex-girlfriend at her home in the central province of Nakhon Sawan on Tuesday, May 20, leaving the victim with a serious brain bleed.

A 19 year old Thai woman named Sudarat took to her Facebook account to seek help after her 35 year old ex-boyfriend, Narate, attacked her father at around 4am on Tuesday. In her post, Sudarat stated that she had ended the relationship a long time ago due to Narate’s drug addiction and abusive behaviour.

According to Sudarat, Narate continued to harass and physically assault her more than ten times following their breakup. She tried to ignore his actions and forgive him, hoping he would eventually leave her life. She said she could no longer forgive him after he turned his violence towards her father.

Sudarat reported the incident to the police and shared the story online in the hope that anyone with information about Narate’s whereabouts would inform her or the authorities.

Related Articles

A video of the assault was attached to her post, showing Narate repeatedly kicking her father in the face. The father was lying on the ground outside the house, too badly injured to defend himself. Sudarat, who was inside the house at the time, shouted at Narate to stop.

Thai man escapes arrest after attacking old father of his ex
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

In an interview with Channel 3, Sudarat revealed that Narate came to her house after learning that she was with her new boyfriend. He attempted to break into the property and demanded that she come outside to speak with him.

When Sudarat refused, Narate damaged the family car, prompting her to call her father to come and check the vehicle. Her father tried to reason with Narate and asked him to stop his behaviour and stay away from Sudarat. This reportedly enraged Narate.

Thai man physically assaults father of ex-girlfriend
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

Sudarat added that Narate threatened to harm her and her new boyfriend, and stole the boyfriend’s motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Her father sustained a serious brain haemorrhage and a wound to his mouth. He remains under close medical supervision in a hospital, but his condition is reportedly stable.

Sudarat also stated that Narate later called her mother to express remorse for the incident, but continued to blame Sudarat, claiming he would not have attacked her father if she had agreed to speak with him.

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend
Photo via Channel 3

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle but have not yet located Narate. Officers received a tip-off that he may have fled Nakhon Sawan and is now hiding in Uthai Thani. Authorities are coordinating with local police in the province to track him down and make an arrest.

While many netizens condemned the attacker, some criticised Sudarat and her boyfriend for not coming out of the house to help her father. Others suggested that she should have reported Narate’s abusive behaviour and drug use to the police much earlier to protect her family from harm.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

19 seconds ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

5 minutes ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up Business News

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

33 minutes ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients Thailand News

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

52 minutes ago
Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future Pattaya News

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

56 minutes ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

1 hour ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

2 hours ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

2 hours ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

2 hours ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

2 hours ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

2 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

2 hours ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

2 hours ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

2 hours ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

2 hours ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

2 hours ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

2 hours ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

3 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

3 hours ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

3 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

3 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

3 hours ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

4 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin19 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

3 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

4 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

6 hours ago
Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

6 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x