Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

Yesterday, May 25, a tragic accident occurred when a 21 year old woman, returning from a wedding, collided with a barrier on a major road in Pathum Thani, resulting in her death. Police Lieutenant Wasukanya Tachiphan, deputy inspector at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, received the report of the accident at 5pm.

The incident took place on Tiwanon Road in Bang Kadi subdistrict, Mueang district. The woman had been riding a Honda PCX motorcycle without a licence plate.

Her body was found 50 metres away from the vehicle on the Bang Kadi Bridge. The concrete barrier in the road’s median showed signs of impact. Family members arrived at the scene, overwhelmed with grief. The victim’s mother was seen calling out her daughter’s name in distress.

A friend of the deceased, a 25 year old woman, recounted that they had attended a friend’s wedding at Soi Wat Sadet. After the event, the victim had dropped her off at the entrance to the alley before heading home. Before the friend had even entered the alley, the victim had already crashed.

Police transported the body to the hospital for further investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The family will later arrange a religious ceremony for the deceased, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a heartbreaking accident unfolded in Ban Hin Ploeng village, Mueang Trat district, Trat province, where a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck loaded with durians, leaving one person dead.

Police Major Boonma Thatong of Mueang Trat Police Station received the alert on May 14 at 6.10 pm, and rushed to the scene alongside Sawang Boon Rescue Foundation personnel.

At the site, officers found a pickup truck driven by 27 year old Teerat, who was unharmed. The truck’s front right side, including the headlight and wheel, was visibly damaged.

Tragically, the male motorcyclist was discovered nearby, lifeless, with severe injuries and disfigured limbs, lying beside a rambutan tree. His devastated mother and wife were seen mourning at the scene, while the motorcycle lay in ruins.