American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack

A 56 year old American tourist passed away in Patong on May 31, following a suspected heart-related medical emergency while riding a motorbike. The incident occurred on 50 Pi Rd in the evening, and the deceased was identified as Larry Dean Chupp Jr from Georgia.

Police and rescue services arrived at the scene at approximately 7pm. Investigation officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Chananarong Prakongkeo, alongside rescue teams from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation and forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital, conducted the initial investigation.

They found a red Honda Click motorbike registered in Phuket, halted on the grass beside the road. The body of Larry Dean Chupp Jr was discovered nearby, while his 16 year old niece, Isabella Marie Chupp, who was riding with him, was unharmed.

The police reported that the uncle and niece were returning from a meal on Bangla Rd to their accommodation when the accident took place. Larry reportedly experienced chest pain before losing control of the motorbike and veering off the road.

Police noted that he had a history of heart disease, and preliminary findings suggest a heart attack might have been the cause of the incident. The family has not expressed any doubts regarding the circumstances of his death, reported The Phuket News.

Loading…

The body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. The US Embassy has been informed to assist with necessary consular procedures.

In similar news, a late-night motorcycle ride turned deadly when an American rider lost control and crashed into trees on Thappraya Road in Pattaya, resulting in immediate death.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received a report of the fatal accident near Soi Thappraya 9 at 4.36 am on February 6.

Emergency teams found 53 year old Leo Williams, an American citizen, lying motionless in a pool of blood on the road divider.

His black Kawasaki Z1000 had skidded more than 300 metres, leaving an oil trail before coming to rest.