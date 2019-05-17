Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year
Thai Airways has had an 83% dive in profits for the first quarter of 2019. The Q1 balance sheet came out yesterday.
The airline’s management is blaming the high baht, the ongoing US-China trade wars and the closure of Pakastani airspace (forcing rerouting of its Eurpean flights), for the drop.
• Net profit of 456 million baht, down from a 2.7 billion baht profit in the first three months of last year
• Revenue of 49.7 billion baht, down 6.9% on the same period last year
The Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham is laying the blame at the strong appreciation of the baht against major currencies saying it makes it impossible for the airline to raise air ticket prices.
Quoted in the Bangkok Post, he said… “Although the baht’s appreciation helped lower some expenses, including loan payments and lease payments for aircraft and engines, this benefit remains minimal.”
He also cited the ongoing trade spat between the US and China taking a toll on the airline’s cargo business, which saw earnings drop 12.9%.
In February, following Pakistani border stoushes with India, Thai Airways aircraft needed to make detours for their European traffic, which pushed up fuel costs, according to Mr Sumeth.
The airline plans to sell products on its website and mobile app in September to increase revenue.
Bangkok
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news yesterday when The Nation announced it was going to stop the daily publishing of its newspaper. After 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping (not a lot) but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers. Why would any sane business owner place an ad in their newspaper when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR buyers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable.
Just current economic conditions – a strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty – are eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, or simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Nation will publish its last daily newspaper on June 28.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
Bangkok
Nationwide police crackdown on student gang violence
The Royal Thai Police say they are cracking down on student gangs. They say they will be enforcing existing laws and focussing on problem cells. They will also prosecute parents for the behaviour of their children.
Thai Rath reports that Pol Lt-Gen Phromthorn Phak-at from Royal Thai Police says that the police will be taking a “no nonsense” approach to student violence as the school term starts across the country at government and private schools. He said the police had a plan. They had collected data about problem students and problem areas.
“If there is any trouble we will come down on warring students with the full force of the law.”
Police say this is necessary to protect Thai society and law abiding citizens who get caught up in violence between school gangs. Police will also be visiting schools and with more patrols near educational establishments.
They also intend to use legislation introduced in 2003 that allows police to prosecute mothers, fathers and guardians for the actions of their children.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Bangkok
The Nation goes online-only from July 1
PHOTO: Somchai Meesen, CEO of Nation Multimedia Media Group, speaks to Nation TV yesterday about The Nation’s future.
“Over the past five years, The Nation has lost 30 million baht a year on average.”
The Nation newspaper will stop its print editions and go fully online from July 1, when the independent English-language daily turns 48, to focus more on its core online readers including those based abroad, the top executive of the company that owns the paper said yesterday.
Somchai Meesen, CEO of Nation Multimedia Group says the decision by the management was aimed at halting The Nation’s financial losses, in addition to expanding its market.
“Over the past five years, The Nation has lost 30 million baht a year on average,” he said.
Citing a survey, he pointed out that only 36% of The Nation’s readers are based in Thailand while the remaining 64% live overseas, including 25% in the US. He said that meant most of the newspaper’s readers did not buy its paper editions, and they read its reports and articles from the website and through different digital platforms.
Typical readers of The Nation are aged between 25 and 40, and prefer to read news from smartphones rather than a printed newspaper, he said.
Somchai said that as the market for new media was growing, old media businesses like newspapers were fast declining. This could be seen in the continuing decrease in the advertising budgets for publications – down 20% a year on average, compared to an annual 20% growth for new media.
“The new management has considered this matter carefully and decided that The Nation newspaper has to change its platform from print media to online, in order to better cater to the target group,” he said.
The CEO said that The Nation’s online edition would also provide an audible version. He also unveiled |plans for a Mandarin version from October “because at present more than 10 million Chinese visit and invest in Thailand”.
He assured there would be no retrenchments due to the change in platform.
“The editorial staff and employees of The Nation will continue with their work. There will only be a shift in focus from print to online,” he said.
Somchai blamed NMG’s previous management for its cumulative debt of Bt1.57 billion, which he said “almost bankrupted the Nation Group”.
