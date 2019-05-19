Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1 | The Thaiger

Technology
Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1
Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.
Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.
Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.
“We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police,” according to the Transport Department’s deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.
5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.
“People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police,” she pointed out.
According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.
“If they don’t pay fines, we won’t approve the renewal.”
Police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.
SOURCE: The Nation
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
If you search for the word ‘vaccines’ in Twitter, the first thing you see from today is a post from the US Department of Health and Human Services pointing you to reliable health information instead of misinformation from the anti-vax adherents.
Twitter says it now has a new tool in ‘search’ prompting users to head to vaccines.org, which is run by informed officials and health professionals. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are facing intense pressure from lawmakers to remove anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms. The push-back is coming from officials and netizens.
The tool shows up on Android, iOS, Twitter’s mobile site, and on the newly designed desktop site in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Korea – more countries soon.
Twitter has used a similar tool that prompts users who search for terms related to suicide to contact a hotline for help. According to the blog post, Twitter intends to extend this tool to other health-related search terms in the future.
Last week, it was announced that Instagram would hide search results for anti-vax hashtags on its platform, effectively blocking any associated content. Two months ago Facebook announced it would also work to curb vaccine misinformation.
Facebook bans political fanatics and conspiracy theorists
Facebook is banning prominent US conspiracy theorists like the Infowars founder Alex Jones and the outspoken activist Louis Farrakhan in its crackdown on hate speech and fake content. Others blocked from Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) were Milo Yiannopoulos, a high-profile right-wing provocateur; Paul Nehlen, a political candidate espousing white supremacist views; and conspiracy theorists Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer.
In a statement Facebook said… “We’ve always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”
Among the most prominent figures who has been barred from posting, Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam, is notorious for spreading anti-Semitic and black supremacist views. Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, best known for calling the September 11 attacks an inside job and for describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax, was also banned by Facebook.
Facebook said those being banned had violated policies against dangerous individuals and organisations.
“Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook.”
Facebook last month banned various far-right British groups including the English Defense League from its network for promoting hate and violence.
Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram included Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.
Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in an effort to find and remove hateful content while remaining open to free expression.
Huawei grows 41%, Apple tanks in China
PHOTO: Huawei remains a popular brand in Thailand with models at both ends of the price spectrum
Huawei has dominated the Chinese smartphone market in Q1 2019, taking a record 34% share as rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple all struggled.
Huawei may feeling the heat from a US-led campaign against the Chinese tech company, but in China its smartphones are outselling the iPhone four to one.
A new report from market research firm Canalys says Huawei was the only major smartphone maker that managed to grow in China’s declining market.
The Shenzhen tech and smartphone manufacturer shipped nearly 30 million phones in the first three months elf 2019. That figure is up a massive 41% year-on-year. At the same time Apple sales plunged by 30% to 6.5 million phones registering its worst decline in two years.
The dramatic drop in Apple’s iPhone sales in China is symptomatic of its a worldwide malaise for the iconic brand. Apple’s global sales for Q1 dropped 17% from the previous year.
The Canalys report records this as the “largest single-quarter decline in the history of the iPhone.
In the past 12 months Huawei opened more retail locations, pushed into China’s rural areas and filled its stores with more devices and accessories beyond its smartphone range to attract shoppers.
Commentators say that, unlike Apple, Huawei and its Chinese counterparts have a much wider range of models reaching more segments of the smartphone market.
Meanwhile, Huawei is in a strong position to overtake Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone maker. Huawei’s smartphone sales worldwide grew more than 50% in Q1, 2019 to 59 million devices. At the same time Samsung hipped 8% fewer phones that the same time last year.
