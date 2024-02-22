Dublin’s AerCap lends 17 aircraft to Thai Airways

Photo courtesy of Airways

Thai Airways International (THAI) and AerCap have signed agreements to lease 17 aircraft to THAI.

These aircraft include four Airbus A350-900, three Boeing 787-9, and 10 Airbus A321neo airliners. THAI acquired these in 2023 as part of its short-term fleet development.

Two of the four A350 aircraft have been transferred over and the other two will be sent to THAI within the first two quarters of this year. The 787 aircraft will be delivered in the second quarter of next year. As for the A321neo airliners, these will be handed over from the third quarter of next year through the second quarter of the following year, 2026.

AerCap chief Peter Anderson welcomed the alliance, stating that the relationship between AerCap and THAI began in the 1990s and has continued to grow and strengthen. THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri expressed that the addition of the new aircraft will aid operation capacity and increase passenger satisfaction. The new airliners will also help meet market demands, reported Airways mag.

In related news, THAI made headlines by sealing a monumental deal with Boeing, announcing an order for at least 45 aircraft. The airline confirmed on Wednesday, February 13, that the order, which includes options for additional jets, will see the new aircraft joining its fleet between 2027 and 2033.

This strategic investment comes at a crucial time for Boeing, offering a much-needed boost following a recent accident on an Alaska Airlines flight that left the company under intense scrutiny.

In other news, Transport Minister Suriya Jungroongreangkit issued a warning to THAI following a series of complaints about subpar ground services at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. In a bid to address the mounting concerns, a high-stakes meeting was convened with key players, namely THAI Ground and Bangkok Flight Services.

Despite urging airlines to utilise the SAT-1 terminal during taxiway repairs, reluctance persists, primarily due to apprehensions regarding luggage handling. The transport minister underscored the pivotal role of enhanced airport management, especially in ground services and luggage handling, to bolster Thailand’s position as a premier aviation hub.