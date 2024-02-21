Thai airlines vow cheaper domestic flights after public outcry

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Six Thai airlines have asked for authorisation to expand domestic flight operations during peak holiday periods, responding to widespread public fury over exorbitant airfares.

Representatives from Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Vietjet convened with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) yesterday to delve into strategies for curbing fare hikes.

This pivotal meeting was prompted by a storm of discontent on social media, where netizens vented frustration over domestic flight costs, reaching staggering heights of 10,000 baht for a single journey from Bangkok to Phuket.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit spearheaded the discussion, urging airlines to account for the soaring prices during extended weekends and holidays. Suriya revealed that the dialogue yielded both immediate and long-term solutions to alleviate the burden of domestic airfares.

In the short term, airlines proposed amplifying flight frequencies during holiday seasons, particularly in the mornings and evenings, to present passengers with more affordable alternatives.

Suriya affirmed that the CAAT would collaborate with key stakeholders such as the Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT), the Department of Airports, and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (Aero Thai) before rolling out this initiative. Additionally, airlines pledged to explore avenues to slash prices for the upcoming Songkran holiday in April, a period marked by extensive travel across Thailand.

Looking ahead, Suriya outlined plans for the CAAT to coordinate with airlines in recalibrating the ceiling for domestic airfares in the long term, reported The Nation.

Follow us on :













He underscored the urgency of devising a new ceiling promptly, given that airlines require a year’s notice to adjust their pricing mechanisms effectively. The six airlines committed to unveiling their short-term strategies for fare reduction at a follow-up meeting with the CAAT scheduled for February 28.

In related news, the soaring cost of air travel to Phuket has sparked a backlash from local tourists, with low-cost carriers reportedly charging up to 14,000 baht for a round trip from Bangkok. Despite making bookings weeks in advance, some travellers reported paying 5,000 baht for a one-way ticket.