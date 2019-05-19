Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery | The Thaiger

A Karen tribesman, suffering a life-threatening acute illness, has been airlifted from his remote hut deep in the jungles of Kanchanaburi, to the Sangkhla Buri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Dr. Krisda Wutthiyakorn, director of Sangkhla Buri Hospital, and his team rushed to the patient’s hut by car through the winding jungle roads, deep in the Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary. They found the patient, identified as 43 year old Mong Oui, in a critical condition.

Thai PBS reports that medical staff were making preparations in Village 4, Tambon Laiwo, for the arrival of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha, when they were informed of the emergency by the village head.

Taking the patient to hospital by car would take too long and could risk Mong Oui’s life, so the doctor asked Pol Lt-Col Warakorn Wittayabamrong, commander of the Border Patrol Police’s 134th company, for a helicopter to airlift him to the district hospital.

A helicopter with nurses on board took Mong Oui to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Thanks to the visit to the area by the Princess, a helicopter was available.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





