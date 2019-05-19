Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery

7 hours ago

A Karen tribesman, suffering a life-threatening acute illness, has been airlifted from his remote hut deep in the jungles of Kanchanaburi, to the Sangkhla Buri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Dr. Krisda Wutthiyakorn, director of Sangkhla Buri Hospital, and his team rushed to the patient’s hut by car through the winding jungle roads, deep in the Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary.  They found the patient, identified as 43 year old Mong Oui, in a critical condition.

Thai PBS reports that medical staff were making preparations in Village 4, Tambon Laiwo, for the arrival of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha, when they were informed of the emergency by the village head.

Taking the patient to hospital by car would take too long and could risk Mong Oui’s life, so the doctor asked Pol Lt-Col Warakorn Wittayabamrong, commander of the Border Patrol Police’s 134th company, for a helicopter to airlift him to the district hospital.

A helicopter with nurses on board took Mong Oui to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Thanks to the visit to the area by the Princess, a helicopter was available.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



SOURCE: Thai PBS

Technology

Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1

2 hours ago

May 19, 2019

Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.

Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.

Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.

“We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police,” according to the Transport Department’s deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.

5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.

“People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police,” she pointed out.

According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.

“If they don’t pay fines, we won’t approve the renewal.”

Police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year

7 hours ago

May 19, 2019

Thai Airways has had an 83% dive in profits for the first quarter of 2019. The Q1 balance sheet came out yesterday.

The airline’s management is blaming the high baht, the ongoing US-China trade wars and the closure of Pakastani airspace (forcing rerouting of its Eurpean flights), for the drop.

• Net profit of 456 million baht, down from a 2.7 billion baht profit in the first three months of last year

• Revenue of 49.7 billion baht, down 6.9% on the same period last year

The Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham is laying the blame at the strong appreciation of the baht against major currencies saying it makes it impossible for the airline to raise air ticket prices.

Quoted in the Bangkok Post, he said… “Although the baht’s appreciation helped lower some expenses, including loan payments and lease payments for aircraft and engines, this benefit remains minimal.”

He also cited the ongoing trade spat between the US and China taking a toll on the airline’s cargo business, which saw earnings drop 12.9%.

In February, following Pakistani border stoushes with India, Thai Airways aircraft needed to make detours for their European traffic, which pushed up fuel costs, according to Mr Sumeth.

The airline plans to sell products on its website and mobile app in September to increase revenue.

Hot News

Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow

8 hours ago

May 19, 2019

The rainy season in Thailand officially starts tomorrow.

The Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Kornravee Sitthichivaphak says Thailand will see continued rains in most parts of the country from Monday.

“The wind over Thailand from 100-3,500 metres will be replaced by a southwest monsoon that would carry humidity from the Andaman Sea to cover most parts of Thailand.

All of these are indicators of the arrival of the rainy season, she said.

Phuket and parts of the south started getting some monsoonal rain and a change of wind direction to west and south-west a month ago, just after Songkran, but the rest of the country has lagged behind with the annual weather ‘switch’ this year.

The TMD predicts low amounts of rains from June to the middle of July so people are advised to conserve water. They say heavy rains are predicted in August and September and there could be flash flooding and riverbank bursts during the period.

