Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery | The Thaiger

Thailand
Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery
A Karen tribesman, suffering a life-threatening acute illness, has been airlifted from his remote hut deep in the jungles of Kanchanaburi, to the Sangkhla Buri Hospital for emergency treatment.
Dr. Krisda Wutthiyakorn, director of Sangkhla Buri Hospital, and his team rushed to the patient’s hut by car through the winding jungle roads, deep in the Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary. They found the patient, identified as 43 year old Mong Oui, in a critical condition.
Thai PBS reports that medical staff were making preparations in Village 4, Tambon Laiwo, for the arrival of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha, when they were informed of the emergency by the village head.
Taking the patient to hospital by car would take too long and could risk Mong Oui’s life, so the doctor asked Pol Lt-Col Warakorn Wittayabamrong, commander of the Border Patrol Police’s 134th company, for a helicopter to airlift him to the district hospital.
A helicopter with nurses on board took Mong Oui to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Thanks to the visit to the area by the Princess, a helicopter was available.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Technology
Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1
Car owners, and presumably motorbike owners, will be unable to renew their vehicle registration or licenses if they fail to pay traffic fines after July 1.
Much discussed over the past year and now on the horizon, the Land Transport Department and Royal Thai Police intend to clamp down on people avoiding or disregarding their traffic fines.
Starting from May 24, the two authorities will test their shared software program to determine if it works as planned. The software, matching the two databases, has been discussed for years and slowly reaching the point of technological reality.
“We introduce this measure to prevent motorists from ignoring tickets issued by traffic police,” according to the Transport Department’s deputy director general Chantira Parutpat.
5.4 million tickets have been unpaid, losing a huge amount of revenue for police and the traffic fines now working as intended. Chantira expected police to conduct a serios campaign next month about the serious consequences of ignoring tickets.
“People will be able to check whether they have had tickets pending if they use an app provided by police,” she pointed out.
According to her, motorists will be asked to pay all fines if they want to renew their car-registration licenses. Renewal is needed every year.
“If they don’t pay fines, we won’t approve the renewal.”
Police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said police and the Land Transport Department had already linked their database for the implementation of this measure.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year
Thai Airways has had an 83% dive in profits for the first quarter of 2019. The Q1 balance sheet came out yesterday.
The airline’s management is blaming the high baht, the ongoing US-China trade wars and the closure of Pakastani airspace (forcing rerouting of its Eurpean flights), for the drop.
• Net profit of 456 million baht, down from a 2.7 billion baht profit in the first three months of last year
• Revenue of 49.7 billion baht, down 6.9% on the same period last year
The Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham is laying the blame at the strong appreciation of the baht against major currencies saying it makes it impossible for the airline to raise air ticket prices.
Quoted in the Bangkok Post, he said… “Although the baht’s appreciation helped lower some expenses, including loan payments and lease payments for aircraft and engines, this benefit remains minimal.”
He also cited the ongoing trade spat between the US and China taking a toll on the airline’s cargo business, which saw earnings drop 12.9%.
In February, following Pakistani border stoushes with India, Thai Airways aircraft needed to make detours for their European traffic, which pushed up fuel costs, according to Mr Sumeth.
The airline plans to sell products on its website and mobile app in September to increase revenue.
Hot News
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The rainy season in Thailand officially starts tomorrow.
The Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Kornravee Sitthichivaphak says Thailand will see continued rains in most parts of the country from Monday.
“The wind over Thailand from 100-3,500 metres will be replaced by a southwest monsoon that would carry humidity from the Andaman Sea to cover most parts of Thailand.
All of these are indicators of the arrival of the rainy season, she said.
The TMD predicts low amounts of rains from June to the middle of July so people are advised to conserve water. They say heavy rains are predicted in August and September and there could be flash flooding and riverbank bursts during the period.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
59 year old man shot dead in convenience store
Registration and traffic fine databases linked after July 1
Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year
Remote Karen tribesman flown from western jungle to hospital for emergency surgery
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Conservative Liberal coalition wins Australian election
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon
Central’s new Suvarnabhumi lifestyle centre set to open late August
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
Trending
-
Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
-
Hot News3 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act
-
Business1 day ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
Phuket2 days ago
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
-
Hot News3 days ago
Boeing knew about problems with 737 Max 8 jets before second crash