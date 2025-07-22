Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

Thai Airways (THAI) is gearing up for a dramatic return to the Thai stock market as early as August, with CEO Chai Eamsiri announcing the company’s re-listing plans after successfully exiting its court-ordered rehabilitation.

The national carrier, once teetering on the edge of collapse, is now back on the runway.

“The exact date for re-listing will be confirmed by the Stock Exchange of Thailand this week,” said Chai. “Despite global economic jitters, including Trump’s tariff threat, THAI remains unaffected and optimistic.”

With Thailand’s high tourist season just around the corner, THAI believes the timing couldn’t be better to attract investors.

Confidence is riding high after the Central Bankruptcy Court confirmed on June 16 that the airline had fulfilled all four conditions required to exit its rehabilitation process.

Chai said the company is seeing steady growth in European passengers, even during the off-season. While Chinese passenger numbers remain flat, he downplayed any concern due to the airline’s limited routes in China.

In a major business pivot, THAI is also closing in on a bold investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). After being excluded from the government’s U-Tapao Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) project due to its no-longer-state-owned status, the national airline is now preparing to bid on the facility when it is re-tendered, reported Kaohoon International.

“We see the EEC as a valuable opportunity,” said Chai. “We’ve teamed up with Bangkok Airways and are ready to inject 10 billion baht into the project.” The partnership, he added, is nearly finalised.

As for international relations, Chai had a message for Thailand’s trade negotiation team in their dealings with the United States: use THAI’s purchase of 45 American-made aircraft — with an option for 50 more — as leverage in upcoming talks.

In another development, THAI lent its support to a high-profile charity walk-run in Oslo, Norway, blending fitness, community, and diplomacy.

Held on Sunday, June 22, the event marked 120 years of Thai-Norwegian relations and was co-hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.