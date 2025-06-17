Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

THAI listed among world's most profitable airlines in recent quarters

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
60 1 minute read
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways (THAI) announced yesterday, June 16, that the Central Bankruptcy Court officially approved the end of its rehabilitation process. The airline now plans to seek permission to relist its shares on the stock exchange by August.

THAI shared the news via its official Facebook page, stating, “The Central Bankruptcy Court has ordered the termination of business rehabilitation. THAI is ready to move forward, building strength and sustainable growth.”

The airline entered rehabilitation in 2020 after years of financial losses dating back to 2013. During its most difficult period, THAI resorted to selling aircraft seats, opening a deep-fried dough stall, and converting parts of its office into a coffee café to generate revenue.

The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated its financial woes, leading to the suspension of its stock market trading. According to the Facebook page Money Lab, THAI’s shares were trading at just 3.32 baht each before the suspension.

The Central Bankruptcy Court set four key targets for the airline to achieve as part of the rehabilitation plan. THAI confirmed that it has now successfully met all those targets.

Thai Airways exits rehabiliation plan
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Piyasvasti Amranand, executive board member and former chairman of the rehabilitation plan, reported that the company had undertaken a number of significant reforms over the past four years.

These included restructuring the organisation, expanding flight routes, upgrading its aircraft and cabins, and adopting digital systems to improve services.

Related Articles
Thai airways returns with profit grains and debt cut
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Among the service enhancements, THAI enabled online bookings via its website and app, introduced exclusive lounges, offered enhanced in-flight services, and promoted its frequent flyer programme, Royal Orchid Plus.

Piyasvasti further noted that the airline has posted profits in every quarter since 2023. According to Airline Weekly, THAI ranked among the top three global airlines in terms of operating profit margin in the last two quarters.

Laworn Saengsanit new board Thai Airways
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการคลัง : Ministry of Finance

Of its total debt of over 189 billion baht, THAI has already repaid 94 billion. The remaining 95 billion baht is expected to be settled by 2036.

Following the successful conclusion of the rehabilitation process, the board of directors and relevant officials held a meeting and agreed to appoint Laworn Saengsanit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, as the new chairman of the board.

Latest Thailand News
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

18 seconds ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

11 minutes ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

16 minutes ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

23 minutes ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

33 minutes ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

46 minutes ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

56 minutes ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

1 hour ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

1 hour ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

1 hour ago
Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up Bangkok News

Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up

2 hours ago
Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder Bangkok News

Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder

2 hours ago
Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze Pattaya News

Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze

2 hours ago
Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts Thailand News

Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts

2 hours ago
Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust Pattaya News

Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust

2 hours ago
Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north Thailand Weather Updates

Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north

2 hours ago
Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms Pattaya News

Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms

3 hours ago
Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick Thailand News

Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick

18 hours ago
Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket Phuket News

Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket

18 hours ago
Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud Thailand News

Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud

18 hours ago
Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex Thailand News

Thai actor slammed over pregnancy scandal and unprotected sex

19 hours ago
Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun Thailand News

Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun

19 hours ago
Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban News

Cambodia among 36 nations facing possible US entry ban

19 hours ago
Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb Phuket News

Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb

19 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn hits back at Cambodian border ultimatum

20 hours ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x