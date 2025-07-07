Man kills ex-partner in Surat Thani, flees in modified truck

Following the breakup of a three-month relationship, a man fatally shot his former partner at her home before fleeing in a modified pickup truck. The incident, which took place in Surat Thani province, occurred yesterday, July 6, at 7.41pm.

Police Colonel Charindej Sukpradit from the Kanchanadit Police Station, along with his team and rescue services, responded to the shooting report at a house in Thung Kong subdistrict. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of 26 year old Supachanee, whose surname is withheld.

She was found lying on her back in the carport, wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, jeans, and sandals. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the head from an unidentified firearm.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 36 year old Wirapong, nicknamed Bee, who had been in a relationship with Supojchanee for approximately three months. On the day of the incident, they had met at the house of a mutual friend, who is a relative, to discuss their issues.

Despite the witness’s attempts to mediate, Supachanee decided to end the relationship, angering Wirapong. In response, he drew a firearm and shot her before fleeing in a single-cab, grey Toyota Revo pickup truck, which had been modified for off-road driving.

Following the incident, police communicated with nearby stations to intercept and apprehend Wirapong, aiming to bring him to justice.

