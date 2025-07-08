Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

A tragic accident occurred when a 19 year old porridge vendor was riding his motorcycle back home and collided with a bicycle ridden by a 72 year old man. Both people died in the incident.

This unfortunate event took place at 7pm yesterday, July 7, in Bang Kon Tee district, Samut Songkhram province. Police Lieutenant Ruengwut Imm-em, Deputy Inspector of Bang Kon Tee Police Station, received the report and attended the scene along with Doctor Chananch Jamjittrong, the on-duty physician from Naphalai Hospital, and rescue personnel from the Sapparachen Foundation.

At the scene, the porridge vendor, Damrongchai was found with a broken neck, a split lip, and abrasions on his body. The second victim, Surasak, had a broken left leg, a head injury, a broken neck, and blood flowing from his ear.

Nearby, a black PCX motorcycle bearing the registration number 2กฌ 1458 from Ratchaburi was discovered. The motorcycle, belonging to Damrongchai, was damaged at the front, while Surasak’s bicycle was severely wrecked, with its front wheel detached. Food debris was scattered across the road, and relatives of both victims were present, visibly distressed and in tears.

An uncle of Damrongchai mentioned that his nephew sold porridge near a convenience store at the Bang Nok Khwaek intersection. Before the accident, Damrongchai was riding his motorcycle home.

Surasak, a customer at the store, was cycling from his house to deliver food to his dog when the collision occurred, possibly due to a lack of visibility. The bodies were transported to Ratchaburi Hospital’s forensic department for further examination.

Legal procedures commenced, and arrangements were made for the families to retrieve the bodies for religious ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place when a car crashed into a 22-wheeler truck on the Highway 356 bridge spanning the railway in Mueang district, Ayutthaya province.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.30pm on June 25 and claimed the life of 35 year old Krissanapat, the car’s driver.

Police Lieutenant Wuttiphat Chuaykhit from the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station was dispatched to the scene, working alongside the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association to provide emergency support.

