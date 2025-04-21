Udon Thani train station security guard accused of sexual assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
51 2 minutes read
Udon Thani train station security guard accused of sexual assault
Photo via One 31

An 18 year old Thai woman accused a security guard at a train station in the northeastern province of Udon Thani of sexually assaulting her. The guard denied the allegation.

The young woman called officers from Mueang Udon Police Station to Udon Thani Railway Station at 3.30am on Saturday, April 19, reporting that the 53 year old security guard, identified as Monthian, sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The woman explained that she travelled from the central province of Ang Thong to Sakon Nakhon in the northeast to visit her ill boyfriend. After his condition improved, she travelled to Udon Thani by bus and booked a train ticket to return home.

Unfortunately, she missed the train and had to wait at the station until the next morning to catch another train scheduled for 8am.

Related Articles

The security guard reportedly suggested she sleep inside his booth, which had a fan, to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. She agreed and fell asleep there until approximately 3am, when the guard allegedly woke her by slapping her bottom three times.

He then asked if she needed to use the bathroom. Although she declined, she left the booth and sat outside. The guard allegedly followed her and again encouraged her to use the bathroom.

train security guard denies sexual asasult on passenger
Photo via One 31

She eventually accompanied him to the bathroom, where the alleged incident occurred.

“The guard asked to hug me and attempted to use his finger on me. I told him I already had a boyfriend and pushed him away until I managed to escape.

“I called my boyfriend and family before contacting the police. I feel terrible that the security guard, who was supposed to protect me, did this. I will pursue the case to the fullest extent.”

Thai woman assaulted in Udon Thani train station
Photo via One 31

Monthian has given a different account. He admitted to inviting her to sleep in his booth for safety and said she appeared frustrated and irritable at around 3am. According to him, she told him she wanted to use the bathroom, so he took her to the guards’ toilet as the public facilities were closed.

He said he followed her to switch on the light but she suddenly changed her mind and walked out without using the toilet. Some 10 to 20 minutes later, he said she was seen crying and running away, after which police arrived.

Woman sexual assaulted at train station
Photo via One 31

One news agency, One 31, reported that the woman appeared willing to go to the bathroom with the guard and showed no signs of fear in CCTV footage. Meanwhile, Channel 7 reported that ticket officials were unable to find a booking under the woman’s name for any train, as she had claimed.

Thai security guard accused of sexual assault
Photo via One 31

The security guard was taken to the police station for questioning. He was later released on temporary bail after posting 140,000 baht. The State Railway of Thailand has suspended him from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Woman finds husband with mistress at Bangkok resort, fatal altercation ensues Bangkok News

Woman finds husband with mistress at Bangkok resort, fatal altercation ensues

7 seconds ago
Udon Thani train station security guard accused of sexual assault Thailand News

Udon Thani train station security guard accused of sexual assault

10 minutes ago
Class dismissed! Foreign teacher busted for illegal online lessons Thailand News

Class dismissed! Foreign teacher busted for illegal online lessons

18 minutes ago
City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism Bangkok News

City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism

29 minutes ago
Canadian caught riding illegal scooter rental graft in Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Canadian caught riding illegal scooter rental graft in Koh Pha Ngan

40 minutes ago
Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon

51 minutes ago
Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat Thailand News

Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Boob job and Thailand: Kerry Katona&#8217;s big move unveiled (video) Koh Samui News

Boob job and Thailand: Kerry Katona’s big move unveiled (video)

1 hour ago
Cabinet reshuffle expected by July, economic affairs focus Thailand News

Cabinet reshuffle expected by July, economic affairs focus

1 hour ago
Teenager surrenders after fatal stabbing in Phuket Phuket News

Teenager surrenders after fatal stabbing in Phuket

2 hours ago
7 deaths and over 30 injuries reported in Prachin Buri bus accident Thailand News

7 deaths and over 30 injuries reported in Prachin Buri bus accident

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms set to rock Thailand, 28 provinces warned Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms set to rock Thailand, 28 provinces warned

2 hours ago
Fake motorbike taxi driver terrorises tourists in two-alley stick-up Pattaya News

Fake motorbike taxi driver terrorises tourists in two-alley stick-up

2 hours ago
Songkran sham: Pattaya slashers rob tourists in beach bag blag Pattaya News

Songkran sham: Pattaya slashers rob tourists in beach bag blag

2 hours ago
Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt Thailand News

Monk severely injured in Buriram over fictitious debt

20 hours ago
Intoxicated Pattaya driver causes injures 7 in Songkran crash Pattaya News

Intoxicated Pattaya driver causes injures 7 in Songkran crash

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai election campaign attacked by village head Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai election campaign attacked by village head

20 hours ago
Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China Thailand News

Thailand pushes for streamlined durian export process to China

21 hours ago
Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon Thailand News

Man shot dead after argument with tattoo artist in Samut Sakhon

22 hours ago
Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours Thailand News

Bhumjaithai denies rift with Pheu Thai amid reshuffle rumours

22 hours ago
Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence Phuket News

Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence

23 hours ago
Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost Thailand News

Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

24 hours ago
Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Thai cyber police bust gambling ring fronting as farm firm Thailand News

Thai cyber police bust gambling ring fronting as farm firm

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
51 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism

City Hall pledges extra funds for earthquake repair after criticism

29 minutes ago
Canadian caught riding illegal scooter rental graft in Koh Pha Ngan

Canadian caught riding illegal scooter rental graft in Koh Pha Ngan

40 minutes ago
Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon

Tattoo artist on the run after deadly shooting in Samut Sakhon

51 minutes ago
Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

1 hour ago