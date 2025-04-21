Udon Thani train station security guard accused of sexual assault

An 18 year old Thai woman accused a security guard at a train station in the northeastern province of Udon Thani of sexually assaulting her. The guard denied the allegation.

The young woman called officers from Mueang Udon Police Station to Udon Thani Railway Station at 3.30am on Saturday, April 19, reporting that the 53 year old security guard, identified as Monthian, sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The woman explained that she travelled from the central province of Ang Thong to Sakon Nakhon in the northeast to visit her ill boyfriend. After his condition improved, she travelled to Udon Thani by bus and booked a train ticket to return home.

Unfortunately, she missed the train and had to wait at the station until the next morning to catch another train scheduled for 8am.

The security guard reportedly suggested she sleep inside his booth, which had a fan, to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. She agreed and fell asleep there until approximately 3am, when the guard allegedly woke her by slapping her bottom three times.

He then asked if she needed to use the bathroom. Although she declined, she left the booth and sat outside. The guard allegedly followed her and again encouraged her to use the bathroom.

She eventually accompanied him to the bathroom, where the alleged incident occurred.

“The guard asked to hug me and attempted to use his finger on me. I told him I already had a boyfriend and pushed him away until I managed to escape.

“I called my boyfriend and family before contacting the police. I feel terrible that the security guard, who was supposed to protect me, did this. I will pursue the case to the fullest extent.”

Monthian has given a different account. He admitted to inviting her to sleep in his booth for safety and said she appeared frustrated and irritable at around 3am. According to him, she told him she wanted to use the bathroom, so he took her to the guards’ toilet as the public facilities were closed.

He said he followed her to switch on the light but she suddenly changed her mind and walked out without using the toilet. Some 10 to 20 minutes later, he said she was seen crying and running away, after which police arrived.

One news agency, One 31, reported that the woman appeared willing to go to the bathroom with the guard and showed no signs of fear in CCTV footage. Meanwhile, Channel 7 reported that ticket officials were unable to find a booking under the woman’s name for any train, as she had claimed.

The security guard was taken to the police station for questioning. He was later released on temporary bail after posting 140,000 baht. The State Railway of Thailand has suspended him from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.