Thailand

Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

224 coronavirus-related deaths and 15,452 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The infection trend has declined over the past week, but the daily fatality count remains high. 4,682 patients remain in a serious condition and 1,008 are on artificial respiration as of last night.

In the past 24 hours, the CCSA recorded 18,257 recoveries from the coronavirus. There are now 152,105 people receiving treatment for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward trend as the number of recoveries continues to exceed the number of new cases.

The average for daily Covid tests over the past 7 days has been 44,562 people.

Out of the new cases reported today, 468 were found in Thai correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. Infections at jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Other updates…

PHUKET

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past 7 days to 1,566 new cases…

Sat, Sept 4 – 240 new cases

Fri, Sept 3 – 242 new cases

Thu, Sept 2 – 235 new cases

Wed, Sept 1 – 204 new cases

Tue, Aug 31 – 257 new cases

Mon, Aug 30 – 256 new cases

Sun, Aug 29 – 162 new cases

• The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has lashed out at those bad-mouthing the Sinovac vaccine and Chinese goodwill towards Thailand. In a post on Facebook yesterday, a spokesman for the embassy said that organisations and individuals in Thailand trying to discredit the vaccine are doing so without a scientific basis.

The post implied that these detractors should feel some gratitude that China kept a constant supply of vaccines to Thailand despite China’s own need for vaccines with demand outpacing production. The post paints China as a supporting partner to Thailand in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read the rest of this story HERE.

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

Griff1315
2021-09-05 08:51
PHUKET The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past 7 days to 1,566 new cases… 1566 = 90 ??? I know they already changed the goal posts but just…
Stonker
2021-09-05 09:53
1 hour ago, Griff1315 said: I know they already changed the goal posts but just how big is the new net ? There is no net.
Griff1315
2021-09-05 09:59
5 minutes ago, Stonker said: There is no net. Open goal for Covid then.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

