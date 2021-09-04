Connect with us

Chinese Embassy condemns those disparaging Sinovac vaccine

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok defends the Sinovac vaccine. (via Flickr Jernej Furman)

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok lashed out at those who have bad-mouthed the Sinovac vaccine and Chinese goodwill towards Thailand. In a post on Facebook yesterday, the spokesman for the embassy said that organizations and individuals in Thailand trying to discredit the vaccine are doing so without a scientific basis.

The post implied that these detractors should feel some gratitude that China kept a constant supply of vaccines to Thailand despite China’s own need for vaccines with demand outpacing production. The post paints China as a supporting partner to Thailand in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every dose of the Chinese vaccine represents the genuine friendship of the Chinese government and people toward the Thai government and the Thai people.”

The Chinese Embassy defended the quality and efficacy of the vaccine by pointing out that it has been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, and undergone rigorous testing, research, and human trials. They say that Sinovac has been keeping abreast of Covid-19 variants and constantly studying the effects on those who received their vaccine.

To defend its efficacy the Chinese Embassy pointed to studies by the Public Health Ministry in Chile and the government of Indonesia. In the first study, researchers in Chile said on August 5 that they found Sinovac to be 86% effective in avoiding death and serious illness for people hospitalized with Covid-19. The study in Indonesia was released the next day and found that Sinovac was 92% to 95% effective at stopping infected patients from dying.

Studies around the world have shown that the Sinovac vaccine has been weak in fighting the Delta variant of Covid-19, but studies have also shown that it has reduced illness in infected patients and been very effective at preventing death. The Chinese Embassy ask that those who speak badly about the vaccine in an attempt to discredit it stop their harmful attacks.

They did say though that, despite the multitude of disparaging remarks, China will not stop its cooperation with Thailand in the fight against Covid-19.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
BIGGLES
2021-09-05 00:43
These people give the world Covid, and they think that nations around the world, especially those in their sphere of influence, should be grateful! Covid is not the Chinese takeaway I want, or any of the their condoments, (the Sinovac…
image
Dr.Sivada
2021-09-05 00:48
And I condemn the Chinese Embassy. Oh also I condemn the Chinese Communist Part aka the Chinese mafia. How do you like that, Winnie poo-poo?
image
Cabra
2021-09-05 00:58
China is corrupt and overbearing. They are responsible for this pandemic. No accountability and responsibility. Therefore, no respect.
image
VANDAPUYE
2021-09-05 00:58
Hi for all these people who descriminate the Sinovac Vaccine, I want to tell them that they are completely wrong. I got my two Sinovac vaccine already and the booster after six month and sorry for these people who gave fake…
image
BIGGLES
2021-09-05 01:29
It's time that the western world hit these people where it hurts, in their bank balance. We should freeze their assets which are held in western banks etc. Property that they own, in London for example should be sequestered. They…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending