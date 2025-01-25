Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

A Russian tourist lost his life when his motorcycle crashed into a roadside barrier in Srisoonthorn, Phuket, during the early hours of yesterday, January 24.

Police responded to the incident on Srisoonthorn Road, located behind the Thai Watsadu store in Village 3, Srisoonthorn, around 12.10am. Thalang Police reported that the 35 year old man was riding a motorcycle registered in Bangkok when he lost control on a curve, resulting in a collision with a road barrier.

The impact caused severe head injuries to the tourist, who was swiftly taken to Thalang Hospital by emergency responders. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An initial investigation was conducted at the accident site, and officials collaborated with doctors from Thalang Hospital to examine the body. It was subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a more comprehensive post-mortem examination.

Police have informed the Immigration Bureau, the Royal Thai Police, and the Russian Embassy about the incident, as stated in the police report. The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather more information about the accident’s circumstances, reported The Phuket News.

The man’s name is being withheld by The Phuket News until his next of kin have been notified.

