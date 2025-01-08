Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Concerns have been raised by the Foreign Ministry regarding a potential visit by representatives of the opposition People’s Party (PP) to Myanmar to meet four Thai trawler crew members currently detained there.

Vice Minister Russ Jalichandra expressed yesterday, January 7, that while the ministry cannot stop Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a PP party-list MP and chairman of the House’s Military Affairs Committee, from visiting, he would need to obtain permission through diplomatic channels.

Jalichandra cautioned that such an action might lead to misunderstandings, as the Myanmar government could perceive it as undue pressure and interference, complicating the release process of the crew members. He urged Wiroj to consider the potential repercussions carefully.

In response, Wiroj stated his intention to request approval from House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to travel and investigate the situation. The crew members were detained following an incident on November 30, when a Thai fishing boat was fired upon by a Myanmar warship off the Ranong coast.

Although the government anticipated their release on January 4, coinciding with Myanmar’s Independence Day, this did not occur.

Ongoing negotiations for their release are still in progress, with expectations of their release on either January 13 or 14, according to Russ.

Rangsiman Rome, another PP list MP and chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and National Reform, announced plans to discuss the matter with the Royal Thai Navy and the Foreign Ministry tomorrow.

Rangsiman emphasised that the government should employ all available measures to persuade the Myanmar officials to allow the crew’s return, reported Bangkok Post.

The politician criticised the Thai government’s handling of the case, highlighting the lack of protest at the initial capture of the boat and crew and the absence of clarity regarding the border. He argued that this indicated the government does not take the incident seriously and noted the absence of legal support for the crew.