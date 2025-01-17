Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
139 2 minutes read
Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge
Picture courtesy of Global Finance Magazine

Bangkok Bank remains bullish on a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Thailand, anticipating it will turbocharge the nation’s economy in the coming years despite global uncertainties.

At the 2025 ASEAN Business Forum helmed by the bank last Thursday, Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich unveiled striking figures: Thailand’s investment applications soared by 35% in 2024, hitting a decade peak of 1.14 trillion baht.

Advertisements

The soaring numbers are driven by foreign firms setting up shop and diversifying their supply chains.

Sophisticated sectors are stealing the spotlight, as FDI pours into bio-based and green industries, electric vehicles and component manufacturing, digital tech, and semiconductors. Investment in these cutting-edge industries comprised around 4,000 project applications last year, said Chartsiri.

Related Articles

“The positive trajectory of FDI is expected to persist in the coming years, transforming Thailand’s technological and manufacturing capabilities over the next decade.”

Thailand is currently Southeast Asia’s fifth-largest recipient of FDI, trailing Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. However, ASEAN’s allure as a global FDI beacon remains robust, thanks to interconnectedness fostering investment, trade, and tourism.

Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge | News by Thaiger
Picture of Chartsiri Sophonpanich courtesy of Bangkok Post

Regionally, the burgeoning middle class in Asia is fuelling demand for consumer goods, services, and more. Urbanisation is propelling infrastructure expansion in transport, energy, and digital systems, reshaping the region’s economic terrain by slashing costs and boosting connectivity, Chartsiri said.

Advertisements

“The growth of Southeast Asia’s middle class is closely tied to urbanisation, fuelling major infrastructure developments in transport, energy, and digital systems.

“These advancements enhance connectivity across economic zones, reinforcing the region’s role as a vital component of the global supply chain.”

On the geopolitical front, tensions like the US-China trade tiff present both obstacles and openings for Thailand. Chartsiri underscored that such pressures ramp up competition, urging local businesses to adapt swiftly or risk being left behind.

Contributing to the discussion, Bangkok Bank’s Senior Executive Vice-President Kobsak Pootrakool pointed to policies under US President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting his tariff strategies may shift manufacturing bases and rejig global supply chains.

This rebalancing act is already buoying exports in China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, expected to similarly uplift Thai exports, reported Bangkok Bank.

The bank is upbeat about a stellar year for Thailand’s export market, buoyed by government stimuli, and forecasts GDP growth at a healthy 3%. It seems the Land of Smiles might have the last laugh as it rides a wave of prosperity.

Latest Thailand News
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

11 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

11 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

12 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

12 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

12 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

12 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

13 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

13 hours ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

13 hours ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

13 hours ago
Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute Central Thailand News

Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute

13 hours ago
&#8216;Stay away&#8217; leaflets target PM&#8217;s visit in Yala slammed as fake news Politics News

‘Stay away’ leaflets target PM’s visit in Yala slammed as fake news

13 hours ago
Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair Central Thailand News

Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair

14 hours ago
Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists Business News

Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists

14 hours ago
Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani Crime News

Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani

14 hours ago
Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge Business News

Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge

14 hours ago
Population decline: Thailand&#8217;s birth rate hits 75-year low Economy News

Population decline: Thailand’s birth rate hits 75-year low

14 hours ago
Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient Crime News

Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient

14 hours ago
French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists&#8217; alley blockade (video) Crime News

French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists’ alley blockade (video)

15 hours ago
Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak Business News

Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak

16 hours ago
Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach Crime News

Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach

16 hours ago
Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya Crime News

Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya

16 hours ago
Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman&#8217;s tragic death Crime News

Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman’s tragic death

16 hours ago
Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings Pattaya News

Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings

16 hours ago
Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips Thailand News

Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips

16 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
139 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

11 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

12 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

12 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

12 hours ago