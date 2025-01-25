Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

The Transport Ministry has approved a proposal for Bangkok Port to host an integrated entertainment complex. Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit referenced an instruction from his deputy, Manaporn Charoensri, to establish a committee to assess the feasibility of developing such complexes at locations like ports. Several potential sites are under consideration.

Suriya highlighted the Khlong Toei area of Bangkok Port as a prime candidate due to its ample land, scenic river views, and potential transformation into a yacht marina. As a deputy prime minister, he noted Bangkok’s suitability for this development.

He mentioned that the decision for a complex in the eastern region, possibly in Laem Chabang or Pattaya, which may include a casino, rests with a national committee. The Transport Ministry does not have the authority to determine the location.

Sangsit Piriyarangsan, an academic focused on social issues related to gambling, voiced concerns about the government’s ability to manage additional problems from legal gambling, given the existing issues with illegal gambling operations. As a former senator and author of The Gambling Demon of Bangkok, Sangsit warned that legalising gambling could exacerbate problems and increase governmental burdens.

Having studied underground gambling for decades as director of the Political Economy Study Centre at Chulalongkorn University, he noted that gambling influences from regions like Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore are making their way into Thailand. He criticised the Department of Provincial Administration and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for insufficiently studying the social impacts of online gambling and failing to involve the public, potentially leading to flawed policies.

Sangsit stated that while amending laws to legalise gambling might be straightforward, acquiring the necessary knowledge to understand its downsides and to develop preventive measures is challenging. He warned that legalised gambling, especially online, would be difficult to regulate, with online platforms being easily accessible to younger audiences. This ease of access increases the risk of addiction among children and adolescents, due to the difficulty in enforcing age restrictions online, reported Bangkok Post.

