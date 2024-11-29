Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:08, 29 November 2024| Updated: 16:08, 29 November 2024
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand
In a historic first, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong touched down in Thailand yesterday, November 28, to meet Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Marking his first official visit since taking office in May, Wong is the first foreign leader the 38 year old Thai PM has hosted, setting the stage for a high-stakes dialogue on diplomacy and development.

The visit coincides with a major milestone: 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, celebrated next year. Thailand was among the first to recognise Singapore’s independence in 1965, cementing a bond that has grown stronger over the decades.

At Government House, the leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on scholarships for Thai civil servants. Speaking at a joint press conference, the Thai premier lauded the anniversary as a benchmark and said the visit would improve ties further and plan for future cooperation, highlighting plans for more high-level exchanges, including a potential visit by Singapore’s premier.

Key topics included food and energy security, the green economy, and digital connectivity.

“We have strong trade and investment linkages, and our defence establishments also enjoy close cooperation,” Wong noted, thanking Thailand for supporting Singapore Armed Forces training.

PM Paetongtarn pledged Thailand’s commitment to bolstering Singapore’s food security by exporting premium rice and organic eggs. Human resource development, educational exchanges, and upskilling initiatives were also on the agenda.

The leaders expressed mutual interest in carbon credit collaborations and expanding green power projects like hydrogen and biofuels. Wong praised Thailand’s leadership in driving the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework, calling it vital for regional integration.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackling shared challenges, including the Myanmar crisis, during extended consultations in Bangkok next month, reported Bangkok Post.

“Thailand and Singapore are old friends,” said Wong, underscoring their vision of a greener, more connected future.

In related news, the Labour Ministry is actively pursuing opportunities to send more of Thailand’s workers to Singapore, particularly targeting the shipyard sector.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

