Knockout blow: Thai boxing star floored in gambling promo ring

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers went toe-to-toe with a famed Thai boxer, known only as “Sutthiwat,” who flaunts a staggering 440,000 followers on Facebook, for promoting gambling websites at 1,500 baht a post.

The dramatic bust came yesterday, September 17, spearheaded by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) under Police Lieutenant General Jiraphob Bhuridej and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) led by Police Major General Athip Pongsiwapai. Their probe revealed that the 30 year old boxer had been using his popular Facebook page to push gambling site links.

Advertisements

Sutthiwat, in a rather candid confession, admitted he was “the owner of the Facebook page and was paid by the gambling website owner to post advertisements in my stories.”

This misstep lands him squarely in violation of the Gambling Act of 1935, Section 12, which bans unapproved gambling ads. TCSD officers are now ramping up their evidence collection to slap formal charges on the fallen star, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation kicked off as part of a sweeping campaign to stomp out illegal gambling promos online. TCSD’s forensic dive into Sutthiwat’s activities quickly nailed down his culpability, with the boxer summoned for a grilling where he came clean, revealed a TCSD officer, underscoring the department’s keen eye on digital misdeeds.

“We have been vigilant in monitoring online activities and were able to identify this case through our ongoing efforts.”

The RTA is sending a stern message: No more games! Promoting gambling is a serious no-no, and those dabbling in this dirty business will face the music. This clampdown is part of a broader crusade to rid Thailand of illegal gambling scourges. The message? Use your social media clout wisely or face severe consequences.

Advertisements

Public vigilance is crucial, urged authorities, calling on everyone to report any whiff of online gambling shadiness. Community cooperation is the bedrock of their mission to preserve social order and legality.

As the investigation deepens, the TCSD is diligently piecing together their case against Sutthiwat. The police have assured the public of their unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and curbing such illicit activities.