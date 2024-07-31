Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) stormed a seemingly innocent car wash shop in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district. The shop turned out to be a front for a sophisticated network broadcasting overseas football matches illegally.

This was just one of 21 locations nationwide linked to the syndicate, which is accused of running a staggering 100 mule accounts with over 1.2 billion baht in circulation.

According to the DSI, the site was more than just a car wash. It allegedly housed an elaborate setup of computers and equipment, indicating a possible connection to online gambling. Additionally, officials uncovered cannabis cultivation on the premises, suggesting the network’s involvement in the commercial drug trade.

The DSI revealed that the network, believed to have over 30,000 members, caused financial damages exceeding 2.9 billion baht by illegally streaming football matches, including the Euro 2024. Arrest warrants have been issued for five key suspects, including influential businessmen, politicians, and police officers.

Two suspects, identified as administrators of the network, were apprehended in Songkhla province and transported to the DSI headquarters in Bangkok. They face charges of breaching broadcasting rights and money laundering.

The DSI remains steadfast in its mission, promising to delve deeper into the network’s alleged online gambling activities and to investigate whether the cannabis cultivation was legally sanctioned, reported The Nation.

In related news, Professor Charoen Watthanasin, Vice Chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee, recently made headlines for sharing fake news about Spain’s national football star Lamine Yamal.

The online community is buzzing after Charoen posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) with an image of 17 year old Yamal, who recently played a crucial role in leading Spain to victory in the Euro 2024 championship.

In other news, a former football star turned child sex offender Ian Heddle has been sentenced to four years in jail after a chilling discovery of his heinous crimes. Once a midfielder for Scottish clubs like Dunfermline Athletic and St Johnstone, Heddle’s fall from grace was steep and shocking.