Car wash cover-up: DSI finds football feed behind suds and soap

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: 18:00, 31 July 2024
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) stormed a seemingly innocent car wash shop in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district. The shop turned out to be a front for a sophisticated network broadcasting overseas football matches illegally.

This was just one of 21 locations nationwide linked to the syndicate, which is accused of running a staggering 100 mule accounts with over 1.2 billion baht in circulation.

According to the DSI, the site was more than just a car wash. It allegedly housed an elaborate setup of computers and equipment, indicating a possible connection to online gambling. Additionally, officials uncovered cannabis cultivation on the premises, suggesting the network’s involvement in the commercial drug trade.

The DSI revealed that the network, believed to have over 30,000 members, caused financial damages exceeding 2.9 billion baht by illegally streaming football matches, including the Euro 2024. Arrest warrants have been issued for five key suspects, including influential businessmen, politicians, and police officers.

Two suspects, identified as administrators of the network, were apprehended in Songkhla province and transported to the DSI headquarters in Bangkok. They face charges of breaching broadcasting rights and money laundering.

The DSI remains steadfast in its mission, promising to delve deeper into the network’s alleged online gambling activities and to investigate whether the cannabis cultivation was legally sanctioned, reported The Nation.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

