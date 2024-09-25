Jealous ex stabs man to death in Phuket horror

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A late-night romance ended in tragedy after a 22 year old man was brutally stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s jealous ex-boyfriend in a house in Kathu district in Phuket.

Police were called to a blood-soaked scene at a residence on Soi Namtok Kathu at around 5.20am today, September 25. They found 22 year old Anukun Ketkaew lying unconscious in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to his chest and ribs.

Despite the best efforts of rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation and medics from Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, Anukun was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

The attacker, 21 year old Patipat Chokamnuay, had reportedly flown into a fit of rage after discovering that his ex-girlfriend, Sai, had moved on with a new partner just days after their breakup.

Related news

According to witnesses, Patipat launched the violent attack on Anukun in a jealous fury. Sai, who witnessed the horrifying incident, told police that her brief relationship with Anukun had ignited Patipat’s anger.

“We had only been seeing each other for a few days but Patipat couldn’t handle it.”

After the fatal assault, Patipat fled but later turned himself in at Kathu Police Station. Officers confirmed that they are pressing charges against him and proceeding with legal action, reported Phuket News.

In related news, a violent altercation between two groups of teenagers led to a tragic fatality when a young man was fatally stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

Police received a report at 9.30pm on September 11, about a fatal stabbing near Phahonyothin 48 Alley, specifically in front of the U4 building of Baan Suan Condominium. The 24 year old victim from Cambodia was found lying in a pool of blood on the road.

In other news, a 62 year old durian vendor killed a couple on a roadside in the Chana district of the southern province of Songkhla following a dispute over a prime location for their fruit stalls.

