Stolen luxury cars returned to Thailand’s British Embassy

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thai police handed over 30 of 35 stolen luxury cars to the British Embassy, marking a significant breakthrough in a convoluted case that dates back to 2016. These high-end vehicles, valued at millions, are set to be returned to their rightful owners in the UK.

The return was officially announced yesterday, July 19 during a joint press conference featuring Minister of Justice Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Office of the Attorney-General, UK Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding, and representatives from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The saga began in 2016 when the DSI launched an investigation into over 1,400 improperly imported vehicles that had evaded taxes. These luxury cars were rented from companies in the UK, stolen, and exported as new vehicles. Initially, the cars were flown from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore, then shipped to Thailand. Through diligent investigation, the DSI identified 35 stolen cars imported by over 10 companies and initiated legal action against those involved.

Given that the crimes were committed outside Thailand, officials acknowledged the complexity of the case. The Office of the Attorney-General stepped in to assist. Investigators worked swiftly to ensure the seized cars were returned in prime condition. Buyers of these stolen vehicles were advised to sue the selling companies, as the law mandates the return of stolen property to its rightful owners.

Recently, two unsuspecting victims who had purchased stolen cars sued the selling companies. In early July, the court ruled in their favour, ordering the companies to refund the full purchase amounts, setting a precedent for others to follow.

In related cases involving improperly imported luxury cars not connected to the stolen UK cars, over 100 vehicles were initially returned to owners for personal use but were later ordered by the court to be confiscated. One affected owner petitioned the court, claiming no intent to commit a crime and was ultimately allowed to retain the car, albeit with the vehicle registration documents seized by the DSI. This decision offers a glimmer of hope for other affected car owners seeking legal redress, reported The Nation.