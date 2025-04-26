Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

Police have apprehended a 25 year old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17 year old girl, following his attempt to evade capture in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

The incident occurred on a road in Lam Sam Kaew subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, where the victim was shot and later died in hospital. The police gathered sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect, charging him with premeditated murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

Officers announced a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, while continuing their manhunt. The suspect, eventually tracked down yesterday, April 25, was found hiding in Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi province. Police forces moved in to arrest him, bringing him back for questioning to determine the motive behind the crime before pursuing legal action, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has attracted significant media coverage, with reports highlighting the grief of the victim’s mother, who described her daughter as her hope. The case has also been linked to an earlier altercation at a barbecue restaurant, which is believed to have escalated to the fatal shooting. Police efforts to capture the suspect have been widely reported, with updates on the investigation and the issuance of the arrest warrant.

