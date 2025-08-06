Thailand cuts electricity supply to Cambodia amid policy shift

Electricity officials in Sa Kaeo province have disconnected power lines and removed equipment supplying electricity to Cambodia at Ban Khlong Luek’s permanent border checkpoint.

By 1pm yesterday, August 5, the lines had been left exposed, preventing further electricity supply to Cambodia. The operation was led by Taweesak Koetsap, manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) branch in Aranyaprathet, along with his team.

They disconnected the power lines near the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge at the Immigration checkpoint, which had previously supplied electricity to Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia.

Before this, Cambodian officials had already interrupted the power supply on their side of the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge in Poipet following Cambodia’s decision to stop relying on energy from Thailand. This caused temporary power fluctuations in Poipet, prompting several private companies and casinos to resort to using generators.

The Thai government’s policy to cancel the electricity sales agreement with Cambodia led to plans to disconnect the power lines, which had been contractually agreed upon with Cambodian officials.

On the recent operation day, the PEA’s Aranyaprathet branch officials removed all equipment connected to the Cambodian power supply, including electricity meters and transmission gear, leaving only the exposed power lines. These measures ensure that electricity cannot be supplied across the border to Cambodia anymore.

Taweesak stated that the disconnection initially started on the Cambodian side, and, following government policy, all power supplies along the Thai-Cambodian border were terminated, leading his team to complete the equipment removal, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has affirmed its willingness to work with security forces to cut electricity supply from Thailand to towns along the Myanmar border in a bid to disrupt scam operations in the neighbouring country.

PEA Deputy Governor Prasit Junprasit said that any move to disconnect power would require coordination between Thai and Myanmar security agencies. He emphasised that Thai communities along the border who rely on PEA services would not be affected.