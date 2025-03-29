Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

An earthquake in Pathum Thani province caused noticeable tremors, particularly affecting high-rise buildings, including an 18-storey medical centre at Pathum Thani Hospital.

The management and medical teams, along with rescue volunteers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation and Poh Teck Tung Foundation, swiftly evacuated over 100 people, including ICU patients and staff.

Doctor Ninnat Mookdee, director of Pathum Thani Hospital, stated that while there was no severe damage, some items were displaced without affecting patients. Efforts are currently focused on transferring patients from the tall structure, with oxygen management being a priority. All outpatients have already been moved from the building.

The evacuation of critically ill patients is ongoing, ensuring safety in the process. Other buildings have not reported structural issues.

The 18-storey building is equipped with earthquake-resistant features, and observed cracks are suspected to be old. The engineering department is conducting inspections to assess the building’s condition.

Decisions regarding the return of patients will be made based on safety assessments from the engineering team. However, the potential risks associated with moving patients necessitate careful consideration, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, hospitals in Pattaya and Bang Lamung sprang into action yesterday afternoon, March 28, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar sent shockwaves through the region, prompting emergency evacuations.

At 1.20pm, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar at 21.682°N latitude and 96.121°E longitude, approximately 326 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son Province. The tremor struck at a depth of just 10 kilometres, heightening fears of aftershocks. By 2.26pm, hospitals in Bang Lamung were on high alert, with medical staff beginning to evacuate patients from high-rise buildings as a precaution.

At Pattaya Hospital, staff, alongside volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation, worked quickly to relocate patients to safer open areas, away from tall structures. The precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the patients, many of whom were vulnerable.

As the situation stabilised, hospital teams gradually began returning patients to the buildings, confident that the immediate danger had passed. Authorities have continued to monitor the region closely for any potential aftershocks, while remaining on high alert in case of further developments.