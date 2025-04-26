Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested

A horrific attack near Sattahip’s Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital has left a 52 year old woman severely injured and a suspect in psychiatric evaluation.

Police were called to the scene after a violent assault near the beach, leading to a swift response from rescue teams and medical staff.

Upon arrival, officers found Namnong Samsi, bleeding heavily from a brutal head wound inflicted by a blunt wooden object. Witnesses described the attacker as a homeless man who appeared mentally unstable, assaulting the victim without any apparent reason. The victim was quickly treated at the scene and then rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for further care.

The suspect, after fleeing the scene, was spotted near the lighthouse roundabout by Sattahip Market, where he was apprehended by police. However, he resisted arrest, forcing officers to use physical force to subdue him. Officers believe the man’s erratic behaviour was due to his apparent mental health issues.

Sattahip police acted swiftly, locating the assailant and taking him into custody. Following the arrest, the suspect was sent for a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental state before any further legal action is taken, reported Pattaya Mail.

This shocking incident has raised questions about public safety and the mental health crisis in the area, with authorities now focusing on ensuring the safety of the local community.

As investigations continue, the community remains on edge, reflecting on the unsettling nature of the attack and the growing concern over public safety in the area.

In similar news, police have arrested a mentally ill taxi driver who fatally stabbed a 61 year old maid during his stay at a hotel in Amnat Charoen on Tuesday, April 22.

The victim suffered over 50 stab wounds. Hotel staff reported the brutal assault, and police responded swiftly, but the maid tragically died from her injuries before officers arrived. The suspect had checked into the hotel on April 19. Witnesses saw him fleeing the scene in a green and yellow taxi.