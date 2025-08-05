Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the depths of a dense forest in Trang province, a deceased man was found in a gruesome state, with his mouth gagged and his hands and feet bound. Believed to have been dead for four days, the discovery was made yesterday, August 4. The police are now working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this murder.

Police from the Rassada Police Station were alerted to the presence of the body yesterday, August 4, at 6.05pm. The body was discovered on a hilltop in Baan Nam Pliew, Nong Prue subdistrict, Rassada district.

Upon receiving the report, officers, including the district administration, local hospital medical team, and rescue unit from the Siam Ruam Jai Pu In Foundation, headed to the scene. The location, a dense rubber forest, required a 3-kilometre trek to reach.

The deceased was identified as 48 year old Weerathorn. The body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition, partially covered with leaves and branches, lying on its back, dressed in a red floral shirt, jeans, and black trainers.

An examination of the body revealed signs of assault on the head. The mouth was bound with rope, the hands with a traditional Thai cloth, and the feet with a black leather strap. Nearby, a black Honda Wave motorcycle, registered in Phuket, was found toppled over in the grass.

Investigations revealed that on the evening of yesterday, August 4, locals collecting latex in a nearby rubber plantation detected a foul odour emanating from the adjacent forest. Hesitant to investigate further, they informed the village head and rescue workers, who subsequently discovered the body.

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Witnesses reported that on August 1, a person had picked up Weerathorn from his home, after which he was not seen again until his body was discovered three days later.

Initial investigations involve interviewing witnesses to uncover the motive behind the murder. The body has been sent to Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla province for further examination to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

