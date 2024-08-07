PM Srettha denies rumoured bribes to MFP MPs

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vehemently denies knowing anything about the explosive rumours circulating about attempts to bribe Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs to switch allegiances.

Insiders claim that rival political factions have allegedly dangled a staggering 30 million baht in front of some MFP MPs to lure them away. These tantalising whispers come as the MFP, the leading opposition party, braces for a devastating blow.

The Constitutional Court has ruled on a case filed by the Election Commission (EC), accusing MFP of violating the Political Party Act. The charges are severe, suggesting that MFP’s actions could be interpreted as an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and act hostile towards the monarchy.

The verdict confirmed the party’s dissolution this afternoon.

MFP MP from Chachoengsao, Jirat Thongsuwan, made shocking allegations that a high-ranking minister has offered up to 30 million baht to each MFP MP willing to defect, reported The Nation.

The 62 year old Thai premier stated that he is not aware of such attempts to buy off MPs, which is a wrongful action.

“I am not sure if this claim is true or not, but I urge those who have evidence to come forward so legal actions can be taken.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Move Forward Party dissolved, leaders banned for 10 years

The Constitutional Court of Thailand today announced a verdict to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) over their efforts to reform the lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law, and ban the managing executives of the party for 10 years.

In April, the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) requested that the Constitutional Court consider dissolving the MFP due to its promotion of the reformation of Section 112 during last year’s General Election. The ECT argued that these reforms posed a threat to both the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as head of state.

After five months of deliberation and rescheduling the verdict announcement, the Constitutional Court delivered its decision at 3pm today, agreeing with the ECT to dissolve the party.

In addition to the dissolution, the court imposed a 10-year ban on 11 members of the party’s executive teams who held positions between March 25, 2021, and July 31, 2024. The list of affected party members includes:

The first party leader – Pita Limjaroenrat

The first Secretary-General of the party and the second party leader – Chaithawat Tulathon

The Party Treasurer – Nateepat Kulsetthasith

The Party Member Register – Nakornpong Suppanimitr

The Northern Executive Committee – Padipat Suntiphada

The Southern Executive Committee – Somchai Fangchonlajit

The Central Executive Committee – Amarat Chokepamitkul

The Northeastern Executive Committee and second Secretary-General of the party – Apichat Sirisoontron

The Eastern Executive Committee – Bencha Saengchantra

The Labour Department Executive Committee – Suthep U-on

The Executive Committee – Apisit Promrit

These 11 members are now banned for 10 years from serving as MPs, forming a new political party, joining the executive management team of any political party, or participating in the establishment of a new political party.

Following the dissolution, the MFP now has 142 Members of Parliament (MPs), and each MP must seek a new political party within 60 days to avoid losing their status. They would also have to select the new party leader to work during their transitions.

One MFP MP, Jirat Thongsuwan, told the media recently that an assistant to a minister asked him to join his party for 30 million baht.

Parliament also has to select a new Vice President of the House of Representatives as the former Vice President Padipat was one of those banned.

The official MFP Facebook account shared a video after their dissolution with a caption that said, “In this world, there are some things that cannot be destroyed and cannot perish but will continue to grow without stopping. A new journey has begun. Let’s move forward together, people.”

Deprose Muchena, Senior Director at Amnesty International slammed the court’s decision.

“The Constitutional Court’s ruling in favour of dissolving the Move Forward Party is an untenable decision that reveals the authorities’ complete disregard for Thailand’s international human rights obligations.

“Dissolving the party merely for advocating legal reforms constitutes a serious violation of the rights to freedom of expression and association against lawmakers who were simply performing their duty of proposing laws.

“The authorities’ relentless harassment of the political opposition represents a stark contradiction, as Thailand has publicly committed to global leadership on human rights by applying for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council. Thai authorities must urgently reverse the dissolution and stop weaponising laws to intimidate and harass critics, human rights defenders and opposition politicians.”