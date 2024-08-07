Cebu Pacific resumes flights from southern Philippines to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Spot.ph

Cebu Pacific resumes its international flights and launches new domestic routes from the southern Philippines city of Davao, including to Bangkok.

Starting October 28, Cebu Pacific will operate direct flights thrice weekly between Davao and Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. This eagerly anticipated route is a game-changer for those yearning to explore Thailand’s vibrant streets, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, beginning October 27, Cebu Pacific will offer daily flights from Davao to the paradise destinations of Caticlan and Puerto Princesa. As if that wasn’t enough, thrice weekly flights to Tacloban will take off on October 29, making your dream getaways more accessible than ever.

Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao announced that the airline is excited to restore international flights and operate additional domestic routes from Mindanao.

“Through Cebu Pacific’s extensive network and value-for-money fares, more travellers from Davao will now be able to discover what the Philippines and the rest of the world has to offer.”

With these new routes, Davaoeño travellers can easily access the stunning white sand beaches of Boracay, the lush natural beauty of Puerto Princesa, and the vibrant cityscape of Tacloban. Cebu Pacific is sweetening the deal with a seat sale until August 15, offering one-way base fares as low as 1 peso, exclusive of fees, for travel between October 21 and March 31 next year.

Currently, Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, reported PortCalls.

In related news, Cebu Pacific introduces its inaugural direct flights from Manila to Chiang Mai, starting October 29. This new route marks the airline’s fourth destination in Thailand, adding to its existing services from Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports.

