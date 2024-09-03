Weigh station chief nabbed in bribery scandal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:40, 03 September 2024| Updated: 17:40, 03 September 2024
62 1 minute read
Weigh station chief nabbed in bribery scandal
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A senior mechanic and the chief of a truck weigh station in Ayutthaya’s Wang Noi district has been arrested in a shocking corruption bust.

Officers from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, alongside Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials, swooped in this morning, catching the suspect at his home near the station.

Advertisements

A stash of about 40,000 baht in cash was discovered in Noppadol’s possession, raising immediate suspicions. But the plot thickened when a search of his office revealed two handguns, a notebook, and a computer, all of which were swiftly seized by investigators.

Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, CIB’s deputy commissioner, revealed that complaints had been pouring in from truck operators, accusing Noppadol of demanding bribes in exchange for allowing their vehicles to bypass the weigh station.

Related news

“Bribes were paid for the convenience of not having trucks weighed.”

These illicit payments could have reached a staggering 5 million baht each month.

Adding to the intrigue, the police discovered a barrier that had been strategically placed at the entrance of the weigh station, allegedly to prevent trucks from entering under the guise of repairs. However, after the barrier was removed, police randomly stopped several trucks for inspection.

Advertisements

To their surprise, all the trucks were found to comply with weight regulations, casting further doubt on the necessity of such repairs, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, police apprehended a former provincial administrative organisation president in Bangkok, who is accused of negligent road work in Chaiyaphum, leading to multiple injuries among locals. The individual was also found to have 38 outstanding arrest warrants related to cheque violations.

In other news, police arrested the 48 year old director of the New Bang Bua Thong Municipality Public Works Division, in Nonthaburi on allegations of accepting a 100,000 baht bribe in exchange for a building permit. He claims the money was for hiring external engineers and architects.

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Karma&#8217;s a baht: Cheating Thai woman loses 78,000 to scammer

Karma’s a baht: Cheating Thai woman loses 78,000 to scammer

Published: 17:02, 03 September 2024
Nong Cartoon&#8217;s mother gives up after decade-long legal battle

Nong Cartoon’s mother gives up after decade-long legal battle

Published: 16:51, 03 September 2024
Cheers: Bangkok barbecue offers free beer to Man United fans

Cheers: Bangkok barbecue offers free beer to Man United fans

Published: 16:41, 03 September 2024
Puppies’ plight: Abandoned dog family found taped and in distress

Puppies’ plight: Abandoned dog family found taped and in distress

Published: 16:34, 03 September 2024