Weigh station chief nabbed in bribery scandal

A senior mechanic and the chief of a truck weigh station in Ayutthaya’s Wang Noi district has been arrested in a shocking corruption bust.

Officers from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, alongside Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials, swooped in this morning, catching the suspect at his home near the station.

A stash of about 40,000 baht in cash was discovered in Noppadol’s possession, raising immediate suspicions. But the plot thickened when a search of his office revealed two handguns, a notebook, and a computer, all of which were swiftly seized by investigators.

Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, CIB’s deputy commissioner, revealed that complaints had been pouring in from truck operators, accusing Noppadol of demanding bribes in exchange for allowing their vehicles to bypass the weigh station.

“Bribes were paid for the convenience of not having trucks weighed.”

These illicit payments could have reached a staggering 5 million baht each month.

Adding to the intrigue, the police discovered a barrier that had been strategically placed at the entrance of the weigh station, allegedly to prevent trucks from entering under the guise of repairs. However, after the barrier was removed, police randomly stopped several trucks for inspection.

To their surprise, all the trucks were found to comply with weight regulations, casting further doubt on the necessity of such repairs, reported Thai PBS World.

