MFP could be dissolved over lese majeste law reformation plan

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) requested the Constitution Court to consider dissolving the Move Forward Party (MFP). This request comes as a response to the MFP’s efforts to reform the lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law.

Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn previously asked the Constitution Court to take action on the MFP and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, due to a campaign to reform Section 112. Teerayut expressed concern that this plan posed a threat to both the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as head of state.

In January of this year, the Constitution Court addressed the complaint, instructing Pita and the MFP to cease all activities related to lese majeste law.

However, the political activists did not stop there. Last month, Teerayut and a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, submitted more complaints to the ECT to dissolve the MFP and prevent its executive team members from participating in future elections.

The ECT considered the complaint and agreed that the MFP’s attempt to reform Section 112 posed a threat to both the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as head of state. The ECT explained that the MFP has violated Sections 92(1) and 92(2) of the Constitution Act on Political Parties.

The sections state that a political party must be dissolved if it tries to overthrow or act in a hostile manner against the democratic form of government with the king as head of state. The ECT has urged the Constitution Court to carefully review these violations and issue an official judgement on the matter.

Court deliberation

Former ECT committee member Somchai Srisutthiyakorn expressed his views on the Constitutional Court’s verdict to the Thai Post news agency. Somchai indicated that the court would likely take around two months to deliberate on the complaint, with the outcome expected to be announced in May. He also conveyed his pessimism about the likelihood of positive news for the party.

MFP spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu responded by stating that it is too early to predict the court’s conclusion. He reassured supporters that the party’s legal team would work hard to prove the party’s innocence and legal intention for the public benefit.

Parit stated that the party is opposed to dissolution and firmly stands against the easy dissolution of any political party in Thailand. However, a contingency plan has been devised. Parit further emphasised that this setback would not demoralise party members. Of utmost concern to him and others is the potential impact on Thai politics should the MFP face dissolution.

“It is important not to normalise frequent political party dissolution in Thai politics. Each political party should have a chance to grow up and become a centre for people with the same mindset, instead of focusing on a single politician.”

Parit assured that all MFP MPs would continue their hard work as before despite the ongoing issue.