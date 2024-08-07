Asian woman found dead on Phuket’s Kata Beach

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

An Asian woman was found dead on Kata Beach in Phuket early this morning. The grim find was made by a lifeguard, according to Karon police.

The victim, who was clad in a black two-piece swimsuit, was approximately 160 centimetres tall, around 30 years old, with long black hair. Her body was discovered lying face down on the sand, directly opposite the Club Med Hotel.

Police reported that there were no apparent wounds on the woman’s body, and no identity documents were found at the scene. This has added to the mystery, leaving police scrambling for answers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman may have ventured to the beach alone for a swim and was overpowered by the massive waves. Red flags, indicating dangerous conditions, are currently flying along the beach, warning tourists against swimming due to heavy seas and strong winds.

As part of their efforts to identify the victim and determine her nationality, police are reaching out to hotels and resorts situated along Kata Beach, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, two tragic incidents unfolded on Phuket’s beaches on July 31 resulting in the drowning deaths of a Hong Kong father at Patong Beach and a Kazakh tourist at Karon Beach.

A 52 year old Chinese national from Hong Kong was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongpipat Khamchomphu, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Patong Police, confirmed the incident.

In other news, an American tourist and his Thai girlfriend drowned after allegedly ignoring a red flag weather warning at Mai Khao Beach in Phuket. The bodies of a 45 year old US national from New York, and a 48 year old woman from Surin province, were discovered on Monday, June 17.

Police Major Ronnapoom Permpoon of the Thachatchai Police Station stated that the police received a report at 7.07am. The American man was clad only in black shorts and bearing bruises likely caused by the violent impact of the waves.