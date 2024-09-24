Pickup truck fire sparks alarm on Karon beachfront

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:59, 24 September 2024| Updated: 11:59, 24 September 2024
A pickup truck fire sparked alarm among locals and tourists along the Karon beachfront yesterday, September 23. The blaze broke out around 12.10pm near the Thavorn Palm Beach Hotel.

Firefighters from Karon Municipality, along with traffic police, swiftly responded, rushing to the location of the fire. They found a white Nissan pickup truck, registered in Phuket, with flames and smoke pouring from its engine compartment.

Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire likely resulted from a short circuit in the vehicle’s electrical system, which destroyed the engine, according to police.

Police are currently working to identify the owner of the pickup truck to gather more information and confirm the exact cause of the blaze, reported Phuket News.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

