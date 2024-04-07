Pickup and semi-trailer truck crash ignites blaze in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck today led to a fiery blaze that completely destroyed the pickup, while the truck driver and a 10 year old boy survived the incident in Chon Buri, Thailand.

In the early hours of the morning, a violent crash occurred on highway 331 in the Na Wang Hin district of Chon Buri province. A semi-trailer truck, bearing the registration 63-3022 Bangkok, collided with a pickup truck, engulfing the latter in flames. Emergency services, including the Swasang Het Ban Thung Hieng rescue unit and the Na Wang Hin local fire brigade, rapidly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the first responders found the pickup truck ablaze and quickly set to work extinguishing the fire, preventing it from spreading to the overturned semi-trailer nearby. The 50 year old driver of the truck, Jinda Somsorn, recounted that he was en route to deliver goods to Buriram province from the Sahapat Group when the pickup truck abruptly pulled out from a side street, causing the collision. He managed to escape the overturned truck but the driver of the pickup had fled the scene.

While the police and rescue workers were examining the accident site, a confusing situation unfolded. A group of youths, initially perceived as good samaritans, engaged in a physical altercation among themselves, prompting the rescue workers to intervene twice to quell the disturbance. Parichart, a 31 year old gas station manager who witnessed the incident, explained that one of the teenagers was mistakenly accused of being the pickup truck driver, leading to the fight, reported KhaoSod.

Kittiphak Teerathanakul, a firefighter from Na Wang Hin, described the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the rapid response of his team ensured that only the pickup truck was consumed by the blaze. The police stated that they would conduct a thorough investigation with the truck driver and are awaiting the pickup driver to come forward to complete their inquiries and proceed according to the law.