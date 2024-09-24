Chiang Mai: Flash floods hit more than 200 homes in Mae Rim

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Flash floods have severely impacted the Mae Rim district in Chiang Mai, with over 200 homes affected and Mae Sa Elephant Camp preparing to relocate elephants due to landslides and damaged infrastructure.

Heavy rains caused flash floods in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai. The flooding, which began early yesterday, has affected over 200 homes, catching many residents off guard. The water inundated the area within an hour, leaving little time for people to save their belongings. Mae Sa Elephant Camp shared updates on social media, including videos of the flooding and their plans to manage the situation.

Anchalee Kallamapijit, the camp manager, detailed the current situation at Mae Sa Waterfall and Mae Sa Elephant Camp. Damage has been reported to the bridge, particularly the railings, due to debris carried by the swift current. While the water level has receded, the flow remains strong, posing a continuing threat, said Anchalee.

“The flash flood at Mae Sa Waterfall has caused some damage to the bridge railings. We need to remove heavy objects carried by the water to prevent further impact. Although the water level has decreased, the current is still swift.”

Concerns about soil erosion along the riverbanks have also been raised, especially with ongoing rains. The camp’s mahouts have been instructed to monitor the areas where the elephants are kept, particularly before nightfall, to prevent any incidents due to soil collapse. If necessary, elephants will be relocated immediately to safer ground.

Efforts are also being made to ensure the transportation routes for elephant feed are safe and accessible. The heavy trucks transporting grass often run the risk of getting stuck in the mud, especially when multiple trucks follow the same route, said Anchalee.

“It is crucial that the grass we transport for the elephants is unloaded in dry areas, free from mud contamination, as elephants will not eat dirty grass. We must also ensure a clean water supply for the elephants. Both humans and elephants are prohibited from entering the water at this time.”

The situation remains precarious, with continuous monitoring and precautionary measures being taken to safeguard both the elephants and the staff at Mae Sa Elephant Camp, reported KhaoSod.