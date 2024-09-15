Driver submerges 4.2 million baht in pond, only 400,000 baht found

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A lorry owner faces financial distress after a broker drove a pickup truck into a pond, submerging 4.2 million baht in cash, with only 400,000 baht recovered so far. Efforts are underway to pump out the water and find the remaining 3.8 million baht.

At 7.30pm yesterday, September 14, a report emerged that a pickup truck had sunk into a pond in front of Wat Huay Khanang, located in Moo 1, Nong Yang subdistrict, Nong Chang district, Uthai Thani province.

Upon receiving the news, reporters rushed to the scene, finding locals and officials from the Uthai Thani Provincial Administration’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department using water pumps to drain the pond.

Sawitree Ruammaitri, a 42 year old woman, shared with reporters that she had recently sold two trailer trucks to Thongchai Wongsuwan, a broker, for over 5 million baht (US$150,320). The buyer had previously transferred a deposit of 120,000 baht (US$3,600), with the remaining 4 million baht (US$120,260) to be delivered in cash.

Early this morning, Thongchai arrived in Nakhon Sawan with 4.2 million baht (US$126,270) in cash. However, while driving near the pond in front of the temple, he apparently fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to plunge into the water along with the cash.

Divers were called to assist in retrieving the submerged vehicle and searching for the lost money. They recovered cash in cardboard boxes, each containing 200,000 baht (US$6,000), totalling 400,000 baht (US$12,025). Thongchai was then taken to the hospital for treatment, said Sawitree.

“We are now in a desperate situation, trying to recover the remaining 3.8 million baht from the pond.”

Local headman Pharadon Thongpae recounted that around 5am earlier today, a monk from the temple contacted him, reporting that a vehicle had plunged into the pond, reported KhaoSod.

Pharadon immediately rushed to the scene, where he, along with villagers and monks, helped rescue the injured driver from the water.

“The driver mentioned there was 1 million baht (US$30,060) in the vehicle, prompting us to call in the rescue team to assist in searching the pond for the cash.”