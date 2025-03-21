Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)
Screenshots from Chakkrit Chamnongplee Facebook video

In a quirky twist, a car care centre in Chon Buri has gained viral fame for introducing a unique new service—elephant baths! What started as a promotional stunt has captured the hearts of netizens, as a delightful video of an elephant enjoying its bath goes viral across social media.

A photo shared by Facebook user Chakkrit Chamnongplee yesterday, March 20, quickly took off, amassing 14,000 likes, 389 comments, and 11,000 shares. The follow-up video, which shows the elephant relishing a bath as staff spray water and make it swing its trunk with joy, has gathered 1,200 likes, 66 comments, and 395 shares as of press time.

The amusing sight of an elephant getting bathed at a car care centre in Bo Win subdistrict, Si Racha district, has sparked laughter and playful comments from netizens. Many joked that the business had expanded from washing cars to pampering elephants, with some suggesting a glossy coating as a finishing touch.

“Who knew you could get a 100-horsepower elephant pressure wash?” one user quipped.

Others teased the centre’s creative approach, joking, “It’s hard having to go find an elephant to ride again,” and “Does this car have a driver’s licence?”

There were even suggestions to paint the elephant’s tires black after its bath, poking fun at the car wash theme.

The humour continued as Chakkrit, the original poster, joined in on the fun, adding, “After bathing, don’t forget to paint the tires black, Erawan Car Care!” They also cheekily asked, “Who wants the shop’s number? I went to look, but there’s nothing.”

The video and photo quickly became an Internet sensation, as people adored the combination of the adorable elephant and its mahout, who worked together to make the bath an unforgettable experience, reported The Nation.

The light-hearted nature of the video, paired with the unusual concept of an elephant being bathed at a car care centre, has captured the imagination of viewers far and wide.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

