Pickup causes severe multi-vehicle crash in Chachoengsao

A high-speed attempt to overtake ended in a severe accident involving a pickup truck, a Toyota Fortuner, and an 18-wheeler truck last night, July 19, on the Chachoengsao-Phan Thong Road. The collision left multiple vehicles damaged and individuals injured, with rescue operations underway.

Police officer Teep Mailuekdee from Ban Pho Police Station in Chachoengsao province received a report of a serious accident at around 10.10pm yesterday. The incident occurred in the area of Moo 3, 11 Soak subdistrict, Ban Pho district. A white Isuzu pickup truck, with licence plate บว 9496 Lopburi, had collided with a high-voltage power pole on the side of the road. The front of the pickup was severely damaged, trapping the driver, 39 year old Thossaporn Topradit inside the vehicle. Rescue workers from Ban Pho Hospital and Chachoengsao Rescue Unit, equipped with hydraulic rescue tools, were at the scene trying to extricate him and transport him to the hospital.

Across the road, a white Toyota Fortuner, with licence plate กฉ 3477 Chachoengsao, driven by 64 year old Chanchai Thongphu, also suffered extensive front-end damage. Chanchai had already been taken to the hospital by rescue personnel.

Approximately 100 metres away, an 18-wheeler Isuzu truck, with head licence plate 71-2556 Saraburi and trailer licence plate 70-5570 Saraburi, had veered off the road into a ditch, striking another power pole. The truck, transporting cement, was driven by 40 year old Sittisak Puttanu.

Eyewitness Chakrit Sukthanom, who narrowly avoided becoming a victim himself, recounted the events. While riding his motorcycle home, he saw the pickup truck tailing the Fortuner in the right lane. The pickup suddenly swerved left, cutting in front of his motorcycle, forcing him to brake abruptly to avoid a collision.

“The pickup tried to overtake the Fortuner but couldn’t complete the manoeuvre. It sideswiped the Fortuner, causing it to lose control and spin across the lane, eventually crashing into the oncoming 18-wheeler.”

Another vehicle, a grey-black Isuzu MU-X with licence plate จย 1521 Chon Buri, driven by 42 year old Sakkachai Srisutam, sustained damage. Sakkachai’s car was following the pickup truck when the collision occurred, and debris from the accident struck his vehicle.

Police stated that they will conduct further investigations with all drivers involved to gather more details before proceeding with any legal actions, reported KhaoSod.