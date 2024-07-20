Police seize vaping products worth 5 million baht in Lat Krabang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided a large warehouse in Lat Krabang yesterday, July 19, discovering over 60,000 pieces of illegal vaping products worth 5 million baht. Two suspects were arrested, and the warehouse was disguised as a grocery store.

Police Colonel Korrawis Thongsriwanich, head of Division 1 of the Tourist Police Bureau, led the operation. His team collaborated with Police Colonel Somkid Pracheunsuk, head of the Lat Krabang Police Station, to execute a search warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court. The raid targeted a three-storey commercial building in the Phutthabucha area, which was fronted by a grocery store.

Investigations revealed that the commercial building was being used to store a significant quantity of illegal vaping products and related equipment. During the search, officers seized more than 60,000 items, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and vaping accessories, with an estimated total value of 5 million baht. Following the seizure, the suspects and the confiscated goods were handed over to the investigation officers for further legal proceedings.

“We received credible information about the illegal storage of vaping products in this building. The operation was meticulously planned to ensure the successful confiscation of these illegal items.”

The illegal vaping products market has been a growing concern in Thailand, with police cracking down on such activities to protect public health and ensure the enforcement of the law. The use and sale of e-cigarettes are strictly regulated in Thailand, and this raid represents a significant step in curbing the illegal distribution of these items.

“This operation highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling illegal activities. We are committed to continuing our efforts to enforce the law and protect public health.”

The suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed, now face legal actions for their involvement in the illegal storage and distribution of vaping products. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as police continue to delve into the case, reported KhaoSod.