Police arrest man terrorising Don Mueang community

Police apprehended a Thai man for causing disturbances in Don Mueang. Residents complained about his disruptive behaviour, including blocking roads and live-streaming. Police searched his home, discovering weapons and taking him into custody.

The Thai man, 42 year old Ekaluk, also known as Ek Saiteo, has been a notorious figure in his neighbourhood for some time. Residents finally reached their breaking point after enduring his disruptive actions, which included parking his car in a way that blocked the entrance and exit of the village, and livestreaming to provoke and harass others. The situation escalated to the point where several residents were considering selling their homes to escape the constant disturbances.

Officers from Don Mueang Police Station and the Metropolitan Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at Ek’s residence. The search revealed a long BB gun and a large, blunt-edged knife. Ek claimed that the gun was non-functional and had not been used in a long time. However, the presence of these weapons raised concerns about the safety of the community.

Police planned to take Ek to Don Mueang Police Station for further questioning. Initially, Ek attempted to delay his arrest, requesting to eat first and drive himself to the station. The police did not permit these requests and insisted on escorting him in a patrol truck.

As Ek was being taken away, the residents of the neighbourhood gathered outside. They clapped and cheered, relieved to see him removed from their community.

“I hope the police keep him locked away. We’ve had enough of his antics.”

The head of the community’s security detail provided additional insights into Ek’s behaviour. He recounted a particularly troubling incident that occurred the night before Ek’s arrest. Ek had tried to force his way into the community through a back entrance, the same entrance he had previously blocked with his car. When the security head informed him that he did not have the access code for the gate and that it could only be obtained from the property management office, Ek became enraged and attempted to assault him. To de-escalate the situation and avoid further conflict, the security head reluctantly retrieved the code to open the gate, reported KhaoSod.

“We are genuinely afraid of him.”