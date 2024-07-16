Chicken crisis averted: Dentist wings it to save choking man (video)

Image courtesy of rosniyom70pee/TikTok

A quick-thinking dentist saved a man’s life when he choked on food at a chicken rice restaurant in Saraburi. The incident yesterday, July 15, was captured by CCTV footage and shared on TikTok.

The chicken rice restaurant, located in Mueang district, Saraburi was the scene of the dramatic rescue. The owner, 34 year old Kriangkrai Apibarnthamakit, who is seen in the video wearing a red shirt, recounted the event.

The restaurant was bustling with customers on Sunday, July 14. A man, approximately in his 50s, was seated at an inside table when he suddenly stood up and leaned against a table. Kriangkrai, noticing the man’s distress, approached and asked if he was alright.

The man exhibited symptoms of severe chest tightness, was unable to speak, and had difficulty breathing, with his face turning blue. Simultaneously, a regular customer, a woman, joined in to help. Kriangkrai later learned that she was a dentist. Together, they provided first aid to the man.

Due to the man’s large build, Kriangkrai assisted by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre, wrapping his arms around from behind, clasping his hands together under the man’s sternum, and pulling forcefully towards himself. It was discovered later that the man had a piece of food lodged in his windpipe.

The woman, a dentist from Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, is a regular at the restaurant. Kriangkrai remarked on the rapid nature of the emergency, noting that without knowledge of first aid, it would have been difficult to act correctly. He expressed gratitude that the dentist was present and that no customers interfered with her efforts.

Kriangkrai mentioned that he had some knowledge of how to help someone choking, thanks to social media tutorials. The man, who was not a regular customer but had visited the restaurant two or three times previously, was able to continue eating after the incident and suffered no further complications, reported KhaoSod.