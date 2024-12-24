Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

Photo courtesy of PPAO via The Phuket News

A significant 66-million-baht development project is currently transforming Nai Harn Lake in Phuket, with a completion target set for early February, according to local officials. The project, overseen by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), aims to enhance the lake’s surroundings with a new bike path and landscaping improvements.

The initiative covers a stretch of 1,973 metres and includes the creation of parking spaces, a designated bike lane, and the installation of solar-powered street lighting. The contract for this ambitious project was secured with Sasivarai Construction for a total of 66.6 million baht originally agreed upon in May of last year, with a timeline of 515 days for completion.

Advertisements

“Due to delays in the official bidding process, the completion date has been pushed back to February 10, 2025,” explained Rewat Areerob, the former President of the PPAO.

Preecha Chennarong, Chief Administration Officer of Rawai Municipality, emphasised the project’s goal to provide enhanced facilities for outdoor activities.

“The renovation aims to offer an improved pathway for running and jogging, alongside creating a bicycle lane and parking facilities.”

Preecha added that the project will make the area more organised for public enjoyment.

The development will also feature the installation of solar-powered street lights, new and clearer traffic signage, and landscaping efforts, including flower gardens and tree planting. These improvements are designed to boost the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the park area surrounding Nai Harn Lake.

Advertisements

“Everything will be more organised once the project is completed,” Preecha assured, highlighting the anticipated benefits of the redevelopment for locals and visitors alike.

The project, however, is under pressure to meet the revised deadline. If not completed by February 10, 2025, the developers face daily penalties. This serves as an incentive to ensure timely completion and delivery of the enhanced public space.

This development is part of a broader effort to improve Phuket’s infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism by using eco-friendly solutions such as solar energy. The enhancements at Nai Harn Lake represent a significant investment in creating a more inviting and accessible environment for recreation and leisure activities, reported The Phuket News.